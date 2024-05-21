The Premier Go-to-Market VC for B2B Founders, Stage 2 Capital Kicks Off the 2024 Catalyst

Stage 2 Capital Catalyst Provides Early Stage B2B Founders with both Capital and Tactical Go-to-Market Expertise to Build Scalable Revenue Engines

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage 2 Capital today announced it is accepting applications for the 2024 Catalyst, the go-to-market (GTM) acceleration program for early stage B2B founders.

Backed by 300+ GTM executives from leading software companies, Stage 2 Capital Catalyst provides founders with capital investment and tactical GTM instruction through the Catalyst Curriculum, an 11-week virtual program which trains founders on how to execute Stage 2 Capital's Science of Scaling Methodology . Topics cover the full spectrum of go-to-market, including:

Measuring and calculating Product-Market Fit

Establishing scalable unit economics of Go-to-Market Fit

Creating a customer success playbook

Building sales compensation plans

Standing up demand gen channels

Hiring the first marketer, CSM, or sales leader

Setting up a defensible moat

In addition, founders receive one-to-one GTM coaching from elite GTM executives in the Stage 2 Capital Catalyst network from companies like Salesforce, Atlassian, Snowflake, Klaviyo, Zendesk, Crossbeam, HubSpot, Stripe, Zapier, Toast, Udemy, Seismic, Datadog, Checkr, Databricks, SailPoint and over 250 other B2B software companies.

"Stage 2 Capital Catalyst was quite literally game-changing for my company," says Josh Schachter, Co-Founder and CEO at UpdateAI. "We completed Catalyst with a much deeper understanding of how to commercialize our business with the proper fundamentals that will help our growth in the short and long term."

To apply for the 2024 cohort and learn more about the program, visit the Stage 2 Capital website .

About Stage 2 Capital Catalyst:

Stage 2 Capital Catalyst is Stage 2 Capital's standalone go-to-market acceleration program which invests in and trains early stage B2B founders in go-to-market execution to build sustainable, scalable revenue engines. For more information, visit: https://www.stage2.capital/catalyst

About Stage 2 Capital:

The first go-to-market venture capital firm, Stage 2 Capital combines capital and GTM execution expertise, leveraging its elite LP base of 450+ senior executives from unicorns and Fortune 500 firms to help portfolio companies scale revenue and accelerate growth. Co-founded in 2018 by Jay Po, former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, and Mark Roberge, former Founding CRO at HubSpot, Stage 2 Capital invests in B2B software companies between seed and Series A. For more information, visit: http://www.stage2.capital

