The Preschool or Childcare Market is expected to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the preschool or childcare market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219341/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the established and international players have pricing leverage and increased focus on enhancing English fluency. In addition, established and international players have pricing leverage is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preschool or childcare market in China market analysis includes service segment, age group segment, and ownership segment



The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented as below:

By Service

• Full-time preschool or childcare

• On-demand preschool or childcare



By Age Group

• Children aged below 3 years

• Children aged between 3 and 6 years

• By Ownership

• Private preschool or childcare

• Public preschool or childcare



This study identifies the rising demand for sustained enrollment as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market in China growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:

• Preschool or childcare market in China sizing

• Preschool or childcare market in China forecast

• Preschool or childcare market in China industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219341/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

