The Preschool or Childcare Market is expected to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period
Sep 22, 2020, 11:50 ET
Global Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the preschool or childcare market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 60.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on preschool or childcare market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current China market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the established and international players have pricing leverage and increased focus on enhancing English fluency. In addition, established and international players have pricing leverage is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The preschool or childcare market in China market analysis includes service segment, age group segment, and ownership segment
The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented as below:
By Service
• Full-time preschool or childcare
• On-demand preschool or childcare
By Age Group
• Children aged below 3 years
• Children aged between 3 and 6 years
• By Ownership
• Private preschool or childcare
• Public preschool or childcare
This study identifies the rising demand for sustained enrollment as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool or childcare market in China growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:
• Preschool or childcare market in China sizing
• Preschool or childcare market in China forecast
• Preschool or childcare market in China industry analysis
