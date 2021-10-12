The presence of the Italian-Spanish manufacturer at the 78th edition of the Milan Motor Show is confirmed

Soriano Motori returns to the world of two wheels and does so by passing through the main door, in a segment more current than ever, rich in stimuli and challenging: that of green mobility. After a long pause for reflection, which lasted decades, in which the Soriano family diversified its investments, consolidating the core business especially in the field of finance, the fourth generation of the noble dynasty, in the figure of Marco Antonio Soriano IV , has decided to restore luster to the historic coat of arms, created by Ricardo Soriano in the early years.

Marco saw and sniffed the opportunity to give new life to the historic family brand through futuristic interpretation, focusing on a range of motorcycles electric propulsion, where experience, history, tradition, and elegance, inherited from the past, are skillfully blended with the innovation and the most advanced technologies of the latest times.

Soriano Motori thus brings to light a series of exclusive products, both for the technique used, and for the design, which, without any doubt, will mark a new benchmark, a new point of departure for the reference segment.

"Soriano Motori reinvents the business model of the motorcycle sector...," said few days ago, Soriano: "...a motorcyclist, in addition to the dynamic characteristics, of a vehicle with endothermic engine loves sound, "noise", and, of course, the ratio... gearbox and gears: our bikes, strictly Made in Italy, offer this and much more! Future buyers they will enjoy a unique driving experience, as well as a range of services and assistance that it does not have equal in the world, but... have patience a little more, the Soriano Global Unveiling is approaching!"

Last but not least! On the dates preceding the week of EICMA, an international press conference, a global unveiling in which the president Marco Soriano, with the support of international guests and guests, will illustrate plans and strategies of the House in the medium and long term: an ambitious and well-articulated project that aims to develop a platform global all-round electric vehicles (EVs).

SOURCE Soriano Group & Family Office