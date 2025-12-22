The present and future of Luxury: Sexual Wellness brand LELO Featured on the hit show Emily in Paris

The future of luxury isn't French or Italian - it is Swedish and it is LELO … And the favourite American expat in Paris proves it in the hit show Emily in Paris that just dropped.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a tale of two cities, new fashion and passion(s) as the sexual wellness brand LELO and its top selling toys - the LELO SONA2 Cruise ™ and SORAYA 2 ™ - make a surprise appearance in the Emily in Paris show. The cameo role in the hit series highlights the brand's connection to the modern, aspirational and above all inclusive lifestyle.

LELO Emily in Paris

In the episode 7 entitled Second Chances, the LELO float and products appear as the part of one of the biggest and most vibrant PRIDE celebrations in Europe, that of Paris. The show isn't just using the LELO ethos; it is turning the sexual wellness label into a cultural statement - a statement about LELO 's mission to make people more comfortable and confident in their sexuality.

Over the past few years, the show has become famous for sparking bold conversations around empowerment and sensuality, and so it is only natural that it reiterates the narrative of LELO that for the last two decades has brought the conversation about the needs and desires of individuals to the mainstream, thus helping them build confidence and improve overall well-being.

