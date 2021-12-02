The Presentation Company names Training Industry Vet Rachel Behrle as CMO

Behrle will evangelize the value of TPC's award-winning business storytelling training... Tweet this

"Rachel will play a critical role in TPC's mission to help talented business people at all levels bring clarity and meaning to their ideas and influence decisions through storytelling," said Janine Kurnoff and Lee Lazarus, TPC's co-founders and authors of the best-selling book Everyday Business Storytelling.

"We are excited about the strategic view that Rachel will bring to the table overseeing our marketing strategy and thinking holistically about how TPC can reach more people with its impactful training programs," said Seiler.

Behrle has been a force in the training industry for two decades, including various marketing roles at 2U, Strategy Execution (now Korn Ferry), Skillsoft and Secureworks. In her role at TPC, Behrle will evangelize the value of TPC's award-winning business storytelling training as the company expands beyond its existing portfolio of enterprise clients.

In addition to her strategic role of CMO, Behrle will be formulating a strategy to launch a new initiative developed to meet the growing needs of underserved communities, including women and people of color.

"As companies step up and do the right thing by hiring a more diverse workforce, candidates from underserved communities continue to be limited," explains Behrle. "This is because the skills and training needed to get a foot in the door of many organizations are unavailable to less privileged groups. We believe that providing people with the power of storytelling will help individuals find their voice, have the tools to formulate their ideas, and understand how to be heard and drive impact in all areas of their life."

Media Contact-

Sophia Moriarty,

8564898654 x 1023,

[email protected]

SOURCE The Presentation Company