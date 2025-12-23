The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort Announces Completion of Its 60 Unit Luxury Tiny Home Village

RICHMOND, R.I., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort – New England's finest four-season sporting club and a Preferred Hotel & Resort – has announced the completion of its $88 million Cozy Cabin Village, now totaling 60 luxury tiny homes and marking the largest tiny-home lodging experience of its kind in New England. With 48 newly constructed homes added to the existing 12, the resort continues to meet growing demand for high-end, nature-immersive accommodations.

The Preserve's 60 luxury Cozy Cabins range from 400 to 1,200 square feet and include a private outdoor deck for quiet relaxation and connection to the natural surroundings.

Located on scenic Blueberry Hill found within the property's 3,500 acres of pristine wilderness, the Cozy Cabin Village offers guests a nature-focused retreat with convenient access to the resort's world-class amenities. Its proximity (less than a five-minute walk) to the property's new Event Barn, which boasts 10 meeting spaces and seats up to 450 people, makes the village especially attractive for wedding parties, couples seeking a romantic escape, and groups desiring an intimate, community-style setting.

This expansion introduces two new chalet-style layouts, bringing the total variety of cabin configurations to nine. New accommodations include:

One-Bedroom Grandview — Sleeps 4; starting at $999 per night

Two-Bedroom Grandview — Sleeps 6; starting at $1,549 per night

The resort's luxury Cozy Cabins range from 400 to 1,200 square feet and are ideal for families, couples, and guests looking for a peaceful, nature-centered experience. Each home features a full kitchen, living room, and loft, making the accommodations well-suited for both short- and long-term stays. Children of all ages and pets are welcome, and there are no nightly minimums.

The Grandview Cabin offers a refined aesthetic and modern comforts, including expansive windows with panoramic forest views, shiplap walls, a slanted ceiling, hardwood floors, central heating and air conditioning, quartz countertops, luxury appliances, a full bathroom, a combination washer-dryer, and custom furnishings. Each home also includes a private outdoor deck for quiet relaxation and connection to the natural surroundings.

"This expansion reflects both a growing demand and our commitment to offering one-of-a-kind luxury lodging experiences," said Paul Mihailides, owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort. "Our Tiny Home Village provides guests with all the comforts and elegance they expect from The Preserve, while immersing them in the beauty and tranquility that make our property truly exceptional."

The Preserve has created a haven for luxury, wilderness, and adventure seekers – guests can immerse themselves in the landscape while flyfishing, hiking, archery, kayaking/canoeing, ziplining, clay shooting, golf, horseback riding, and much more. Adults can reserve safari tents and partake in cigar and scotch tastings, culinary activities, or a rejuvenating treatment at Hilltop Spa. After working up an appetite, guests can indulge in a memorable culinary experience at Double Barrel Steak or book one of the three Hobbit House™ dining experiences for a magical dinner of a lifetime.

In addition to the Tiny Home Village, The Preserve offers a diverse portfolio of luxury accommodations, including townhomes, a boutique hotel (Hilltop Lodge & Spa), glamping experiences, and an 8-person Hobbit Home (coming in 2026). A full overview can be found at www.thepreserveri.com/resort-spa/accommodations.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort

Preserve Sporting Club & Resort is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. The Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit www.thepreserveri.com.

