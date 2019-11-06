The President of the United States recognizes Chip Fulghum with Distinguished Executive Award

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House has announced the 2019 Presidential Rank Award honorees. Chip (Charles) Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer was announced among the recipients of 2019 Distinguished Executives for his exemplary service as Deputy Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security. The selection represents the top annual award for Senior Executive Service members and professionals. The award will be presented at a Senior Leadership Summit December 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the President of the United States recognizes a small percentage of the members of the Senior Executive Service and Senior Professionals for sustained accomplishment and achievement of extraordinary results with the Presidential Rank Award. The President recognized 141 Senior Executives and Senior Professionals in 2019, including 29 Distinguished Executives, 3 Distinguished Professionals, 84 Meritorious Executives, and 13 Meritorious Professionals.

This year, less than .02% of all career Federal executives received awards for their outstanding achievements in public service. This is the Nation's highest civilian career Federal leadership award and consists of two categories: Distinguished and Meritorious Rank Awards. Award winners are nominated by their agency heads, evaluated by boards of private citizens, and approved by the President. The full list of honorees and information about the Summit is available at www.presidentialrankawards.com/awardees.

"I am extremely humbled and honored to be selected for this award. It's a reflection of the fact that I've been extremely fortunate to work alongside so many amazing, talented dedicated folks who are committed to public service. This award is really about all of them," said Fulghum.

Chip joined Endeavors, a longstanding social services non-profit based in San Antonio in July 2019. He previously served as the Deputy Under Secretary for Management with the Department of Homeland Security for the past six years. Along with the Under Secretary for Management, he oversaw all aspects of the Department's management programs, including financial, human capital, information technology, procurement, security, and asset management. "We are so blessed to have Chip leading our Endeavors programs across the country," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO.

Mr. Fulghum has twice served as the Department of Homeland Security's Acting Deputy Secretary and as the Acting Under Secretary for Management-the Department's number three official. Chip joined the Department of Homeland Security in October 2012 as the Budget Director within the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was later confirmed by the Senate and served as the Department's CFO from September 2014 – January 2017. As CFO, he had stewardship of internal controls to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across DHS and led the formulation and execution of the Department's $90B budget.

Prior to joining the Department, Mr. Fulghum served as a U.S. Air Force officer for 28 years, rising to the rank of Colonel. Mr. Fulghum and his wife Cheryl have 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org .

Media Contact:

Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer | sgowen@endeavors.org | 210-431-6466 x126

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

