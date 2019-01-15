The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Announces 2019 Golden Quill Call for Entries

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is calling for submissions to its 55th Golden Quill Awards, the annual competition that recognizes professional excellence in written, broadcast, photographic, video and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

The contest also includes a student competition, designed to highlight outstanding work being produced by the next generation of journalists. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students.

The Golden Quill competition has undergone major changes for 2019, and categories have been revised to adapt to changes in the industry. The awards will continue to undergo examination based upon feedback and participation to ensure a competitive field.

The entry deadline for the Golden Quill Awards is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. All entries must have been published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, to be eligible.

Entries to the Golden Quill Awards will be submitted using a Web-based program at www.betterbnc.com, and payment will be online only. Rules and instructions for submission for the awards -- open to all news professionals in 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania; Ohio counties of Belmont, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning and Trumbull; and West Virginia counties of Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston and Wetzel -- can be downloaded from The Press Club's website at http://www.westernpapressclub.org or received in hard copy by contacting The Press Club at 412-281-7778 or by sending email to pressclubwpa@yahoo.com. Newsrooms will receive the forms by mail.

Winners of the Golden Quills will be announced during the awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is an organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs, supports the Urban Journalism Workshop operated by the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and presents the annual Golden Quill awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism in Western Pennsylvania and also nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. Membership in the Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers Building, Downtown, and access to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country. For a membership application, email contact information to: pressclubwpa@yahoo.com or download an application from http://www.westernpapressclub.org. Payment for membership can be made online.

