The Press Conference for the Wuzhen Summit of the 2024 World Internet Conference Was Held in Beijing

The Wuzhen Summit of the 2024 World Internet Conference will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, from November 19 to 22. On October 24, the World Internet Conference International Organization held a press conference in Beijing to introduce the basic information, highlights, and overall preparatory progress of the 2024 Wuzhen Summit.

The theme of this Wuzhen Summit is "Embracing a Digital Future That Is People-Centered and Intelligent for Good: Working Together to Build a Cyberspace Community with a Shared Future". Ren Xianliang, the Secretary-General of the World Internet Conference, stated that in addition to the opening ceremony and the main forum, the Wuzhen Summit will host 24 sub-forums focusing on topics such as the Global Development Initiative, digital economy, AI technology innovation and governance, youth and digital future. The stage for the presentation of the World Internet Conference Leading Science and Technology Award and the "Best Practices in Jointly Building a Cyberspace Community with a Shared Future" has been comprehensively upgraded. The "Straight to Wuzhen" Global Internet Competition will introduce a new special competition for AI plus innovative applications. The "Light of the Internet" Expo will focus on the display of artificial intelligence. The 2024 Global Youth Leaders Program has selected 18 global youth leaders from 17 countries and regions.

Ren Xianliang introduced that the Wuzhen Summit has newly established the "Outstanding Contribution Award of the World Internet Conference", and a ceremony will be held during the summit; The Artificial Intelligence Professional Committee of the World Internet Conference will be established; The Think Tank Cooperation Plan of the World Internet Conference will be launched; The Digital Academy of the World Internet Conference will be set up, and a workshop for the Global Internet Talent Excellence Program will be held. In addition, during the summit, reports on the competitiveness of cross-border e-commerce from the perspectives of countries, platforms, and logistics will be released; The data working group will also release the "Report on Promoting Open, Collaborative, and Win-Win Data International Cooperation" to continuously provide more international public goods.

