The press conference of FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship and International Music Festival held

As an important international sports event in Zhejiang, China, the Rally Championship has successfully held 14 years of national competition and 11 years of FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship since its establishment in Longyou in 2003. Becoming the county which has organized the largest number of individual competitions, Longyou has standardized the rally and attracted many fans through its special raceway. The 2019 Rally Championship will be held from October 25 to 27. It is approved by the FIA and the General Administration of Sports of China, and will be hosted by CAMF and Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province. Also, it is organized by Longyou county People's government and co-organized by the Royal Birmingham Conservatory of Music, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and Zhejiang Conservatory of Music. The main events include the opening ceremony, closing ceremony, super short track, 6 road-races, the award ceremony, and car pick-up ceremony. Different from previous competitions, this year, the rules of the game have been changed from the original points system to a final qualifying system. As the final station of the Rally Championship in 2019, Longyou will attract 31 outstanding racing teams from Australia, Britain, India, Sweden, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia and other countries as well as domestic rally drivers, making the event an intense competition.

The international music festival will be held in the Longyou Grottoes, a National 4A Level Scenic Spot. Hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Quzhou Municipal People's Government and Longyou County People's Government, the event will be organized by Quzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and Longyou County. As the first of its kind in Longyou, the International music event will invite CCRMA of Stanford University for professional guidance and dozens of leading musicians in the electronic music industry from Russia, the US, Germany, the UK, Ukraine, Norway, and Austria to compete in the event.

From October 24 to 27, 15 performances will be presented at the Grottoes. Cave No. 2 with a theme of "Sound of the Holy Land", features a feast of dreamlike sanctuary by combining grotto structures and sound science; the cave No.4 is characterized by "Sound Building Totem", using holographic imaging technology to provide an immersive experience in a special sound environment. On October 25, an academic forum will be held in Guanghe Radisson, Manlong mountain sports town. Experts from over 10 countries on 4 continents will discuss the acoustic value of the fusion of ancient grottoes and young electronic music. On October 27, a closing ceremony will be held with a music feast presented by international and domestic professional bands. The event highlights a unique acoustic environment and large immersive matrix sound system, aiming to renew the historical and cultural value as well as the artistic charm of the underground space of the Longyou Grottoes throughout the millennium with the help of high-tech teams and high-quality music works. There will also be the first "Longyou Flavor" Automobile Food Festival and Rural Tourism Fair, including Longyou cultural and leisure product display, food tasting, interactive games, and public benefit activities.

In recent years, Longyou has been committed to establishing itself as a new pearl in West Zhejiang. Exploring its culture and tourism resources, the area builds various special towns and hosted different contests like dragon boat championship, fishing competition, mind sports games. The local economy and residents' living standards have both been increased. And these two top-level events are Longyou's new attempt to combine culture, tourism and sports, to refine the new cultural values of ancient grottoes and create new elements of motorsport. In the following years, Longyou is expected to witness more fans and music enthusiasts from home and abroad for its events and activities, which will fascinate the masses and enhance the popularity and reputation of the area.

