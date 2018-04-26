The Presser Foundation Announces Capital Support Grants

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of grantees for Capital Support. These grants, totaling $716,185 this fiscal year including $352,370 in new commitments and $405,000 satisfying previous commitments. These grants are designated for capital projects of music organizations providing supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music. Capital projects include the construction of new facilities and the renovation or expansion of existing facilities.
Dr. Jeffrey Cornelius, Chair of the Capital Support Committee commented on these grants, "From among many worthy proposals submitted to The Presser Foundation for this year's capital support grants, the Board of Trustees selected the following organizations for funding. These proposals were deemed to be particularly in line with the aims of the founder, Theodore Presser, and promise to provide the type of support he envisioned for musical institutions almost a century ago. We congratulate these organizations and are pleased to be associated with the fine results they are accomplishing."
2017-18 Capital Support Grantees (in alphabetical order)
Agnes Scott College, Presser Legacy
Community Music School of Collegeville
Curtis Institute of Music
The Grand Opera House
Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation*
Kimmel Center, Inc., Academy of Music*
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts*
The Music School of Delaware
Ohio Wesleyan University, Presser Legacy*
OperaDelaware
Temple University, Boyer College of Music and Dance*
University of Delaware*
*Previous Multi-Year Grantee
About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.
