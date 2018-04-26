The Presser Foundation Announces Capital Support Grants

Dr. Jeffrey Cornelius, Chair of the Capital Support Committee commented on these grants, "From among many worthy proposals submitted to The Presser Foundation for this year's capital support grants, the Board of Trustees selected the following organizations for funding. These proposals were deemed to be particularly in line with the aims of the founder, Theodore Presser, and promise to provide the type of support he envisioned for musical institutions almost a century ago. We congratulate these organizations and are pleased to be associated with the fine results they are accomplishing."

2017-18 Capital Support Grantees (in alphabetical order)

Agnes Scott College, Presser Legacy

Community Music School of Collegeville

Curtis Institute of Music

The Grand Opera House

Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation*

Kimmel Center, Inc., Academy of Music*

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

The Music School of Delaware

Ohio Wesleyan University, Presser Legacy*

OperaDelaware

Temple University, Boyer College of Music and Dance*

University of Delaware*

*Previous Multi-Year Grantee

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.

