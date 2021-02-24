The Presser Foundation Announces Nearly $1.2 Million in General Operating Support Grants to Music Organizations
Feb 24, 2021, 12:16 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the greater Philadelphia area's rich ecosystem of music performance, education, and community engagement, The Presser Foundation announces another round of general operating support grants to 86 music organizations. These grants, totaling $1,166,500 provide both single year and multi-year support to music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area. The grants will be paid immediately to help these organizations to continue to weather the current COVID-19 crisis, which has forced so many music organizations to reimagine operations, performances and other activities.
William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented "While the ongoing pandemic has created stress on our beloved musical institutions, The Presser Foundation is inspired by so many who have invested in providing online music programming, shown great flexibility and innovation, and explored collaborations and other strategic relationships to supplement resources and expertise and expand audiences. Eighty-six organizations of a great variety of scale and purpose will receive funding and we are honored to help sustain and nurture these organizations that are essential to the communities and audiences they serve."
Advancement of Music Grants: (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Vocal Arts
Allentown Symphony Association
American Composers Forum
Anna Crusis Women's Choir
Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Ars Nova Workshop
Art Sphere, Inc.
Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)
ArtSmart
Astral Artists
Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.
Bowerbird
Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
Chester Children's Chorus
Choir School of Delaware
Choral Arts Philadelphia
Commonwealth Youthchoirs
Community Conservatory
Community Music School Lehigh Valley
Community Music School of Collegeville
Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County
Darlington Arts Center
Delaware County Youth Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Dolce Suono Ensemble
Encore Series Inc./The Philly POPS
Esperanza
Friends of the Wanamaker Organ
Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra
Harrisburg Symphony Association
Intercultural Journeys
Kimmel Center
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
LiveConnections DBA World Cafe Live
Lyra Society
Lyric Fest
Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum
Market Square Concerts
Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia
Music at Bunker Hill, a Nj nonprofit corporation
Music at Gretna, Inc.
Music for Everyone
Musicopia
Network for New Music
Ocean County College Foundation - The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts
Opera Philadelphia
OperaDelaware
Orchestra 2001
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus
Philadelphia Sinfonia Association
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute
Piffaro, The Renaissance Band
Play On, Philly! (POP)
Princeton Symphony Orchestra
PRISM Quartet, Inc.
Project 440
Reading Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Symphonia
Rock to the Future
Settlement Music School
Singing City
Singing Hearts Choir Inc.
State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc
Symphony in C
Tempesta di Mare, Inc.
Temple University Music Preparatory Division
The Allentown Band
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
The Crossing
The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.
The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Music School of Delaware
The Philadelphia Orchestra
The Princeton Festival
Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.
Trenton Music Makers
Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.
Wilmington Children's Chorus
Wilmington Concert Opera
Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey
Zoellner Arts Center
About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.
Contact:
Teresa Araco Rodgers
Executive Director
267.519.5350
[email protected]
SOURCE The Presser Foundation
