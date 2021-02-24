The Presser Foundation Announces Nearly $1.2 Million in General Operating Support Grants to Music Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the greater Philadelphia area's rich ecosystem of music performance, education, and community engagement, The Presser Foundation announces another round of general operating support grants to 86 music organizations. These grants, totaling $1,166,500 provide both single year and multi-year support to music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area. The grants will be paid immediately to help these organizations to continue to weather the current COVID-19 crisis, which has forced so many music organizations to reimagine operations, performances and other activities.

William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented "While the ongoing pandemic has created stress on our beloved musical institutions, The Presser Foundation is inspired by so many who have invested in providing online music programming, shown great flexibility and innovation, and explored collaborations and other strategic relationships to supplement resources and expertise and expand audiences. Eighty-six organizations of a great variety of scale and purpose will receive funding and we are honored to help sustain and nurture these organizations that are essential to the communities and audiences they serve."

Advancement of Music Grants: (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Vocal Arts

Allentown Symphony Association

American Composers Forum

Anna Crusis Women's Choir

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Ars Nova Workshop

Art Sphere, Inc.

Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)

ArtSmart

Astral Artists

Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.

Bowerbird

Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

Chester Children's Chorus

Choir School of Delaware

Choral Arts Philadelphia

Commonwealth Youthchoirs

Community Conservatory

Community Music School Lehigh Valley

Community Music School of Collegeville

Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County

Darlington Arts Center

Delaware County Youth Orchestra

Delaware Symphony Orchestra

Dolce Suono Ensemble

Encore Series Inc./The Philly POPS

Esperanza

Friends of the Wanamaker Organ

Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra

Harrisburg Symphony Association

Intercultural Journeys

Kimmel Center

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

LiveConnections DBA World Cafe Live

Lyra Society

Lyric Fest

Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum

Market Square Concerts

Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia

Music at Bunker Hill, a Nj nonprofit corporation

Music at Gretna, Inc.

Music for Everyone

Musicopia

Network for New Music

Ocean County College Foundation - The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts

Opera Philadelphia

OperaDelaware

Orchestra 2001

Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus

Philadelphia Sinfonia Association

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute

Piffaro, The Renaissance Band

Play On, Philly! (POP)

Princeton Symphony Orchestra

PRISM Quartet, Inc.

Project 440

Reading Symphony Orchestra

Riverside Symphonia

Rock to the Future

Settlement Music School

Singing City

Singing Hearts Choir Inc.

State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc

Symphony in C

Tempesta di Mare, Inc.

Temple University Music Preparatory Division

The Allentown Band

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem

The Crossing

The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.

The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Music School of Delaware

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Princeton Festival

Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.

Trenton Music Makers

Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.

Wilmington Children's Chorus

Wilmington Concert Opera

Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey

Zoellner Arts Center

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.

Contact:

Teresa Araco Rodgers

Executive Director

267.519.5350

[email protected]

