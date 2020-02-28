The Presser Foundation Announces Over $1 Million in Advancement of Music Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of seventy-three new multi- and single-year grantees for Advancement of Music. These grants, totaling $823,500 are in addition to $205,000 in existing multi-year grants to seven outstanding music organizations.  Advancement of Music provides general operating support to music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented, "For the first time in an over one hundred-year history, The Presser Foundation has crossed the threshold of one million dollars in general operating support this fiscal year.  It is an honor to provide the largest round of critical funding totaling $1,028,500 to so many musical organizations in and around Philadelphia.  As our recently adopted operating values articulate - Music is our purpose. We are committed to supporting the future of music and its excellence."

2019-20 Advancement of Music Grantees (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Vocal Arts

Allentown Symphony Association

Anna Crusis Women's Choir

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Ars Nova Workshop

Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)

Astral Artists, Inc.

ArtistYear

Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.

Berks Youth Chorus

Bowerbird

Bucks County Choral Society

Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey

Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

Chester Children's Chorus

Choir School of Delaware

Choral Arts Philadelphia

CityFest, Inc./Wilmington Children's Chorus

Commonwealth Youthchoirs

Community Conservatory

Community Music School Lehigh Valley

Community Music School of Collegeville

Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County

Darlington Arts Center

Delaware County Youth Orchestra

Delaware Symphony Orchestra

Dolce Suono Ensemble

Esperanza

Friends of the Wanamaker Organ

Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra

Harrisburg Symphony Association

Kimmel Center, Inc.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

LiveConnections

Lyra Society

Lyric Fest

Market Square Concerts

Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia

Moravian College

Music at Gretna, Inc.

Music for Everyone

Musicopia

Network for New Music

Opera Philadelphia

OperaDelaware

Orchestra 2001

Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus

Philadelphia Sinfonia Association

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra

Piffaro, The Renaissance Band

Play On, Philly! (POP)

Princeton Symphony Orchestra

PRISM Quartet, Inc.

Project 440

Reading Symphony Orchestra

Riverside Symphonia

Settlement Music School

Singing City

State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc

Susquehanna Chorale

Symphony in C

Tempesta di Mare, Inc.

Temple University Music Preparatory Division

The Allentown Band

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem

The Crossing

The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.

The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Music School of Delaware

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Princeton Festival

Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.

Trenton Music Makers

Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.

WRTI 90.1FM

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers.  Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia.  More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org.

Contact:  Teresa Araco Rodgers
267.519.5350
trodgers@presserfoundation.org

