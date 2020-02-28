The Presser Foundation Announces Over $1 Million in Advancement of Music Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of seventy-three new multi- and single-year grantees for Advancement of Music. These grants, totaling $823,500 are in addition to $205,000 in existing multi-year grants to seven outstanding music organizations. Advancement of Music provides general operating support to music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented, "For the first time in an over one hundred-year history, The Presser Foundation has crossed the threshold of one million dollars in general operating support this fiscal year. It is an honor to provide the largest round of critical funding totaling $1,028,500 to so many musical organizations in and around Philadelphia. As our recently adopted operating values articulate - Music is our purpose. We are committed to supporting the future of music and its excellence."

2019-20 Advancement of Music Grantees (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Vocal Arts Allentown Symphony Association Anna Crusis Women's Choir Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ars Nova Workshop Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA) Astral Artists, Inc. ArtistYear Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc. Berks Youth Chorus Bowerbird Bucks County Choral Society Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Chester Children's Chorus Choir School of Delaware Choral Arts Philadelphia CityFest, Inc./Wilmington Children's Chorus Commonwealth Youthchoirs Community Conservatory Community Music School Lehigh Valley Community Music School of Collegeville Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County Darlington Arts Center Delaware County Youth Orchestra Delaware Symphony Orchestra Dolce Suono Ensemble Esperanza Friends of the Wanamaker Organ Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra Harrisburg Symphony Association Kimmel Center, Inc. Lancaster Symphony Orchestra LiveConnections Lyra Society Lyric Fest Market Square Concerts Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia Moravian College Music at Gretna, Inc. Music for Everyone Musicopia Network for New Music Opera Philadelphia OperaDelaware Orchestra 2001 Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale Philadelphia Chamber Music Society Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus Philadelphia Sinfonia Association Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Piffaro, The Renaissance Band Play On, Philly! (POP) Princeton Symphony Orchestra PRISM Quartet, Inc. Project 440 Reading Symphony Orchestra Riverside Symphonia Settlement Music School Singing City State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc Susquehanna Chorale Symphony in C Tempesta di Mare, Inc. Temple University Music Preparatory Division The Allentown Band The Bach Choir of Bethlehem The Crossing The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc. The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music The Mann Center for the Performing Arts The Music School of Delaware The Philadelphia Orchestra The Princeton Festival Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc. Trenton Music Makers Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc. WRTI 90.1FM

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org.

