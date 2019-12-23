The Presser Foundation Announces Special Projects Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection and funding of fourteen new Special Projects from music organizations in the greater Philadelphia area. These grants, totaling $131,000, are in addition to a previous commitment of $20,000 to Settlement Music School on behalf of long-time and retiring Trustees. Peter Burwasser, Chair of the Special Projects Committee, commented, "The Presser Foundation is pleased to support, under revised grant guidelines, special project grants including organization milestones, general operating support for new organizations to the Foundation, pilot programs and first-time artistic collaborations. Music curriculum development, anniversary performances, and unique partnerships comprise the list of projects supported."

Special Project Grants: (in alphabetical order)

Allentown Symphony Association

Art Sphere, Inc.

Chester Children's Chorus

Choir School of Delaware

Intercultural Journeys

Mamadele Foundation

Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus

The Dryden Ensemble

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Wilmington Concert Opera

Symphony in C

Variant 6

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org.

Contact: Teresa Araco Rodgers

267.519.5350

trodgers@presserfoundation.org

