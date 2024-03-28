The Pressure Washer Market is Set to Reach $3.96 Billion by 2029, Offline Dominance & Online Expansion Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pressure washer market is growing at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse In-depth TOC on the Pressure Washer Market

481 – Pages

319 - Tables

114 - Figures

Pressure Washer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 3.96 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 3.07 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.32 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Type, Power Source, Operations, Output, End-User, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Contract Cleaners, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Rising Construction Activities Driving the Adoption of Pressure Washers

Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growth in the Vehicle Washing Industry

Growth in Sales of Gardening Equipment

Growing Awareness of Hygiene and Sanitation

The global market for mobile pressure washers is experiencing significant growth momentum driven by increasing demand for efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, coupled with advancements in AI and robotics technology. This surge is fueled by the expanding car washing industry, rising disposable incomes, and stringent cleanliness regulations across various industries. Mobile pressure washers are versatile tools for cleaning various surfaces such as furniture, walls, pavements, and even large structures like monuments. They excel in removing tough stains, oils, mud, algae, and other forms of dirt, making them indispensable in heavy industries. Their ability to conserve water makes them increasingly attractive, especially in light of growing environmental concerns. With ongoing research and development efforts, the technology behind mobile pressure washers continues to advance, promising even greater profitability and growth opportunities in the future.

In 2019, the travel & tourism industry experienced significant growth following a two-year low after the 2015 terrorist attacks in France. With almost 90 million tourists visiting the country in 2019, France is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The growth of the travel & tourism industry can result in higher hospitality occupancy rates of approximately 75% on average. However, the revenue in the tourism industry declined by 40% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, tourist numbers are recovering, with tourism growing by 12.3% in the first quarter. The most significant increase came from luxury hotels, with occupancy rising by 31.4% compared with lower-cost accommodation rising by 2.7%. Tourism revenues in France increased to $5.9 billion in April from $4.3 billion in March of 2023. The expected rise in tourist traffic in the country during the forecast period is more likely to propel the need for a high number of hotels and guestrooms, restaurants, and other hospitality facilities, which is likely to drive the demand for pressure washers in the commercial segment.

Offline Distribution Channel Dominates Market Share, Online Distribution Channel Poised for Swift Expansion

The global offline pressure washer market to cross $2 billion by 2029.

The trend of selling these devices online is increasing, a significant share of pressure washer distribution takes place through specialty stores. Pressure washer producers harness specialty stores and supermarkets due to their personalized customer services. The staff in supermarkets and shops are educated about pressure washers, their modus operandi, and their usage. The staff, in turn, educates customers about these new products and helps them in the selection of these devices. For instance, Specialty stores are a company's own stores, such as Husqvarna, Deere & Co., Kärcher, and others, under which a company sells its own range of products. These stores are increasingly gaining popularity due to the personalized services that the company can provide to its customers. Various loyalty programs, customized discounts, and push notifications allow specialty stores to target customers directly and thereby increase their sales. Hence, this is likely to push the demand for pressure washers from specialty stores.

The global pressure washer online distribution market is growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Online distribution players are being inundated with excessive data from IoT, driving the need to acquire expertise in the management of customer data. Moreover, there is still a gap in terms of understanding and incorporating the benefits of the knowledge that IoT presents. If leveraged, this can prove to be a valuable advantage and significantly impact sales. However, buyers are increasingly resorting to online channels to purchase used equipment, and this can largely work against the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As distributors expand their territory into new geographies, they are looking at incorporating multi-currency support and multi-lingual support apart from complying with data privacy legislation. It is expected that distributors and manufacturers may either enter direct-to-consumer e-commerce operations or via M&As in the future years.

The Pressure Washer Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the pressure washer market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the pressure washer market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the pressure washer market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the pressure washer market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the pressure washer market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the pressure washer market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the pressure washer market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Kärcher

Nilfisk

FNA Group

Bosch

Briggs & Stratton

Annovi Reverberi

STIHL

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash

Alkota

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker IPC

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz

SIMONIZ

Koki Holdings

Makita

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Vortex Industries

Snap-on

Troy-Bilt

DuroMax

RIDGID

Yamaha

Deluxe Cleaning Systems

AVA of Norway

WEN Products

Westinghouse Electric

BE Power Equipment

Market Segmentation

Type

Mobile

Stationery

Power Source

Electric

Gas

Battery

Others

Operations

Hot Water

Cold Water

Output

0−1,500 PSI

1,501−3,000 PSI

3,001−4,000 PSI

Above 4,000 PSI

End-User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Contract Cleaners

Residential

Gardens

Vehicles

Swimming Pools & Large Patio Areas

Bicycles

Others

Commercial & Industrial

Automobile

Construction

Public & Municipality

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

Contract Cleaners

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Denmark



Sweden



Italy



Spain



The Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Thailand



The Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Colombia



The Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



Turkey



South Africa



Egypt



The Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the pressure washer market?

What is the growth rate of the global pressure washer market?

Which region dominates the global pressure washer market share?

What are the significant pressure washer industry trends?

Who are the key players in the global pressure washer market?

