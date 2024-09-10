The Prestigious Zuckerberg Water Prize will be Awarded in Israel for the Second Time

The Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research at the Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, will present a $60,000 prize for outstanding water-related achievements

This prestigious award, one of the most significant globally, will be given to an individual or organization that has demonstrated exceptional impact and achievements in the field of water. The award will be presented at the Second International Water Summit hosted by the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research at the Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Nominations for the award remain open until December 1, 2024.

The summit, set to take place on May 5–6, 2025 at Ben-Gurion University's Sde Boker Campus, will bring together leading experts in the field to address the pressing issue of global water scarcity.

SDE BOKER, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zuckerberg Prize is made possible thanks to the generous contribution of Mr. Roy Zuckerberg, Honorary Chair of the Institute, who also holds an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University and was previously the Chair of its Board of Trustees. Mr. Zuckerberg, an investment banker and philanthropist, is actively involved in advancing education, health, and human resources.

The Zuckerberg Water Prize, awarded by the President of BGU Prof. Daniel Haimovitz, Prof. Noam Weissbrod and Prof. Amit Gross to Professor Ashok Gadgil from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley in 2022. Photo Credit: Shlomi Znati (PRNewsfoto/The Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research)

The Second International Water Summit will explore the topic of global water scarcity by addressing the impact of climate change on water resources, water challenges in developing regions, and innovative water technologies. Participants will include top researchers in water science and technology from leading institutions worldwide. Researchers interested in presenting their work at the event via posters are invited to submit abstracts by February 18, 2025, at: https://www.watersummitziwr.com.

In 2022, the inaugural Zuckerberg Water Prize was awarded to Professor Ashok Gadgil from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. Prof. Gadgil was honored for his pioneering work in connecting water engineering and the development of resource-poor regions.

Professor Noam Weisbrod, Dean of the Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research and Director of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's Sde Boker Campus, noted the importance of the event: "The International Water Summit is becoming a tradition and will be held here in the Negev Desert in Israel, during a complex and challenging period, adding even greater significance to the summit's topic. We encourage individuals and organizations around the world who believe they are deserving of the award to submit their nominations by the December 1st deadline."

Professor Amit Gross, outgoing Director of the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research and member of the summit's organizing committee, commented: "We are proud to have the honor of presenting this prestigious and significant award for the second time, thus beginning to establish an important tradition in the field. This tradition is based on excellence and professional/academic distinction, with the goal of serving humanity."

The Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research operates within the Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's Sde Boker Campus. The Institute's scientists use experimental and theoretical approaches to conduct groundbreaking water research. Its interdisciplinary team of hydrologists, soil scientists, geologists, chemists, microbiologists and engineers investigate environmental challenges and develop engineering solutions for water-related issues. The Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research fosters a youthful and dynamic international environment, where research topics are shaped by evolving global needs and challenges. Its overarching vision is to be a leading international interdisciplinary institute for water research in both anthropogenic and natural aspects and a national center of expertise and training on water issues.

For details on how to submit nominations for the prize, please visit >>

https://www.watersummitziwr.com/zuckerbergwaterprize

Contact:

Yossi Yudkovich

[email protected]

+972-54-4865215

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501455/Zuckerberg_Water_Prize.jpg

SOURCE The Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research