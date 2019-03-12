The Pretty Fork Announces Destination Dining Seattle: A Culinary and Travel Experience in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pretty Fork, Seattle's own 'secret dining' experience, today announced is Destination Dining schedule for 2019 (https://www.theprettyfork.com/destination-dining). This year The Pretty Fork is scheduling 5 select destination dining experiences spanning the Pacific Northwest, showcasing 4 to 9 course meals from 5 of the best restaurants in the region. Custom dining experiences also available upon request.

Destination Dining in the Pacific Northwest

The idea, based on a book called the hundred-dollar hamburger, has taken Michael Watts, co-founder and chief operations officer and Joey Manley, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Pretty Fork (https://www.theprettyfork.com/team), over 300k miles and to countless destinations. They have experienced food all over the world and every point in between. With that knowledge, they deliver a not-to-miss experience for the food and travel connoisseur this summer 2019 in the Pacific Northwest.

Adventurers will fly from Seattle in small aircraft to an undisclosed island location in the region to visit 1 restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal prepared by a local celebrity chef.

Destination Dining 2019 will depart 5 times starting May 16th, 2019 from the Seattle area with flights through October 2019.

Prices per person includes:

Round trip air (small aircraft, seaplane or wheeled)

6-courses of food and wine parings at 1 acclaimed restaurant

Gratuities and tax

"Disappointment is only derived through expectation," said Joey Manley (https://www.theprettyfork.com/team). "By removing expectation, you create an experience, and we have done just that. All destinations, restaurants, and menus remain a secret until the precise moment you need to know."

For more information and tickets go to:

http://www.theprettyfork.com/

For interview requests please contact:

Michael Watts – co-founder

206-313-3628

209390@email4pr.com

