The Pretty Nomad, A Fashion and Lifestyle Brand, Announces the Grand Opening of the First Store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, June 18, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pretty Nomad, a fashion and lifestyle brand, announces that it is opening its first Florida Store in Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2022. The press and public are invited to the Grand Opening of The Pretty Nomad on Saturday, June 18th, and Sunday, June 19th from 11 am to 5 pm.

Danielle Gaudreau - Founder and CEO - The Pretty Nomad

The event will take place in Plaza 3000, 3020 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale FL 33306 between 11 am and 5 pm. The Ribbon Cutting will be at 11 am on June 18th. Festivities of the Grand Opening include Music by Celebrity DJ Joy and a special appearance by European designer Sylvie Müller. Guests will be treated to Pink Love Donuts, Pink Bubbles, and Cotton Candy.

As the first of its kind, The Pretty Nomad store will offer clothes, accessories, and gifts for all women that are unique, high quality, and feminine. The brand plans to open ten stores in key cities in the next six years.

Danielle Gaudreau, Founder, and CEO of The Pretty Nomad commented that "We are so excited to open our new store in Fort Lauderdale and plan on bringing lots of beauty to the area and become a destination for anyone who loves fashion and pretty things. Our store attracts women of all ages and sizes and there really is something for everyone."

For Gaudreau, a seasoned entrepreneur, the location of the new store is very special as well. The Pretty Nomad will be in the same building where Gaudreau built a successful Model and Talent Agency, Hart Models, representing some of the best talents worldwide. The address of The Pretty Nomad is Plaza 3000, 3020 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Pretty Nomad is a female-owned small business that is looking forward to supporting its community and becoming a premier shopping destination in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Contact Information:

Danielle Gaudreau, Founder/ CEO

The Pretty Nomad

3020 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33306

(954) 903 8950

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pretty Nomad