The Pretty Nomad X Chi Design Announce Fashionable Collaboration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pretty Nomad and Chi Design are launching a limited-edition collection August 22nd and making it available until August 30th, 2022. The jewelry collection is the first of its kind for both fashion brands, combining unique modern design with glamorous femininity.

This collaboration is a collection of rings and earrings in sterling silver as well as 18 carat gold plated. This collection gives fashion afficionados the option of stacking and intermixing pieces from delicate to bold and creating a uniquely special style. Danielle Gaudreau, Founder and CEO of The Pretty Nomad and Zach Pomeroy, Founder and CEO of Chi Design want to see this collection be a beginning of many future collaborations and make the pieces a unique fashion statement alone or worn with some of the biggest luxury brands today.

"Fashion doesn't interpret you," adds Gaudreau, "You interpret fashion into your life."

The collection is designed and produced in the United States and ranges in price from $30.00-$150.00. All pieces feature the unique hexagon design that has made Chi design stand out from other jewelry collections.

About The Pretty Nomad

The Pretty Nomad, a fashion and lifestyle brand, embraces the glamor of a feminine and confident woman. The brand focuses on gorgeous figures, beautiful hues, and romantic prints. The Pretty Nomad is a woman who shares our adoration for travel and confidence. As a woman owned business, we are fervent in the empowering of women. We are devoted to supporting causes that are close to our hearts and support endeavors for women, children, animals, and our planet.

About Chi Design

Chi Design, a jewelry collection, was founded with a new perspective in jewelry. Our mission is bringing beautiful designs and custom pieces to all people. We strive to give clients the option to put their own twist on style.

Chi Design has a vision for jewelry to be more than an accessory. It is a channel to confidence and expression throughout life. Our company encourages creativity. "The hexagon is a sleek and modern shape, as life gives us no straight lines and we celebrate life with all its ups and downs." -Zach Pomeroy, Founder/ CEO

