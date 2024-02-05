The Preventive Measures Foundation Leads Transformative Movement for Mental Health Equity - Empowering Change!

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) is spearheading "EQUITABLE MINDS," a movement dedicated to closing the cultural gap in mental health care by focusing on building mental health equity for communities of color through therapy, awareness, education, and empowerment. This initiative addresses the need to normalize mental health support in the community while working to develop the next generation of black health care providers through scholarships, internships, and job placements. EQUITABLE MINDS envisions a more equitable landscape, supported by culturally competent professionals who share their clients' lived experiences.

The Foundation is dedicated to amplifying the voices of aspiring professionals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), enhancing diversity in the field. HBCUs have been a nurturing ground for exceptional talent and leaders. By investing in education and training of HBCU scholars, EQUITABLE MINDS is closing the gap ensuring that underserved populations receive essential support.

Dwayne L. Jones, CEO of Preventive Measures, Inc., and Chairman of TPMF, a leader in Mental and Home Health Services for over 25 years, asserts, "This movement is not just about addressing a gap; we are building bridges. Every contribution to this cause is a leap towards building a foundation of mental wellness and prevention, especially in communities that need it the most." The underrepresentation of African American health providers is alarming, especially against the backdrop of the escalating demand for services within these communities. Cultural understanding is crucial in mental health care and there's a significant gap to close.

Consider these statistics:

Over 7 million Black individuals identified with mental illness.

Black individuals identified with mental illness. Less than 8% of therapists are Black , contrasted with over 75% being White.

, contrasted with over 75% being White. Only 2% of psychiatrists are Black, compared to 64% White.

Facing the Mental Health Crisis head-on is critical and access to culturally competent care is limited. By closing the gap, everyone, regardless of background, has access to the care they deserve.

How to Get Involved:

Attend Our Inaugural Gala in Washington, DC, Thursday, February 29.

Make a Donation to aid the training and development of future HBCU mental health professionals.

Spread the Word about the importance of mental health equity in your network.

BE PART OF A MOVEMENT CREATING A LASTING LEGACY FOR MENTAL HEALTH EQUITY.

For more information visit thepmfoundation.org or email [email protected]

ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in September 2022 as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 15 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation (TPMF), it serves as a platform to improve the health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. The PM Foundation plays a vital role in addressing challenges, supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to wellbeing and wraparound services, promoting awareness, and ensuring individuals have access to resources to live an abundant life. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org.

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2008, Preventive Measures, Inc. is an out-patient mental & home health provider focused on improving the quality of life for individuals through Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New Jersey, with a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures, Inc. leads as an Enterprise of Wellness with a proactive approach to holistic health with PM NOW, a comprehensive mobile application providing tools and access to virtual wellness, Senoj Technology, bridging the gap between healthcare and technology solutions and The PM Foundation, dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community building, and collaborative alliances. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com

