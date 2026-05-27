THE PRIDE BEHIND THE CREST: BOSS SUITS UP U.S. MEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM

METZINGEN, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS is proud to introduce its new role as the businesswear attire provider for the United States Men's National Soccer Team. Uniting one of the sport's most exciting teams with a brand built on confidence and performance, this brings BOSS style to moments where ambition, identity, and excellence are on full display. This step underscores BOSS's position at the intersection of sport, culture, and style, reinforcing the brand's commitment to owning the wardrobe at the game's most high-impact moments.

Tailored for the USA

Courtesy of BOSS

BOSS understands the responsibility that comes with dressing a national team off the field – and with honoring everything the crest represents. For the players, the crest is more than something worn – it represents perseverance, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence at the highest level. For fans, it is a powerful symbol of pride, belonging, and unwavering support for the game and the communities it brings together.

Drawing on its signature mastery of tailoring – and a commitment to precision in every stitch, the brand creates looks that balance sharp, modern style with ease and comfort, empowering the players to feel confident and proud as they represent their country away from the pitch. In tailoring, the cut defines everything. Here, it defines a nation's moment. The silhouettes are confident and modern, with a subtle nod to the diversity of the U.S.: different cuts, one team – with garments to fit every team member, in every setting. As the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team prepares for key stages ahead, BOSS stands behind those who wear the crest – inspiring them to step forward with confidence, express their individuality, and #BeYourOwnBOSS as they own the moment.

"This is an alliance between one of the world's most ambitious teams and a brand built on confidence, style, and leadership," says James Foster, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at HUGO BOSS. "As the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team steps on the global stage, we want the players to feel empowered the moment they arrive. Looking sharp. Feeling confident. Ready to represent their country with pride. Wearing the badge is more than a symbol - it's a statement of identity, ambition, and honour. These looks are designed to reflect that mindset and give players a presence that commands attention. Together, BOSS and U.S. Soccer celebrate the badge, the team, and the pride of representing your country at the highest level."

Precision Under Pressure

Tailoring and elite sport share the same demand: perfection when it counts. It's a clean, focused expression of discipline, control, and performance. The team's players and head coach will wear the BOSS suiting pieces for major moments across the season. The garments embody sharp tailoring infused with technical precision. Led by a relaxed overshirt with patch pockets and an unconstructed jacket paired with wide-leg trousers, they are lightweight, breathable, and crafted for movement. Engineered to perform under pressure, each piece features the embroidered team crest, a symbol of the dedication to greatness that precede the moment.

We All Wear It

The looks worn by the United States Men's National Soccer Team – without the embroidered crest - will be available in BOSS stores, through selected wholesale partners across the US and Europe, and on boss.com.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in 485 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 128 countries at around 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 markets via hugoboss.com. With more than 17,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2025.

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SOURCE Hugo Boss