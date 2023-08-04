The Primary Battery Market to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for portable medical equipment boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. The primary battery market in APAC will grow significantly during the forecast period. China is the major contributor to the market growth in the region. In China, the yearly disposable income per capita is rising. The use of expensive electronics like digital cameras has surged as a result. Most of the world's smart meters will be in APAC. Most smart meters have been installed, mostly in China. These smart meters frequently make use of Saft-provided main lithium batteries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Battery Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Primary Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (defense, medical, and others), type (alkaline battery, lithium battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The new generation of lightweight primary batteries offers various benefits to advanced armed forces. Almost all weapon systems utilized by the US Department of Defence use primary batteries, particularly portable equipment. These batteries are lighter and offer more energy, which is advantageous for a soldier who must carry 15–25 kilograms of batteries alone. The demand for primary batteries will rise because of rising military spending on cutting-edge weapons and an increase in the use of surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Primary Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for portable medical equipment is a key factor driving the market growth.

Primary lithium batteries power all types of medical devices which include surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps.

Furthermore, Vendors are offering a wide range of batteries with different outputs.

Pulse power and batteries deliver long-term power solutions and find their use in high-end, sophisticated portable devices.

The battery varies in power or energy needed according to the different functions of medical devices.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Legislative support for battery recycling is a major trend in the market.

Governments are implementing regulations to recycle batteries that contain harmful material.

This helps in extracting useful metals from scraped batteries which allow manufacturers to overcome cost issues associated with the production of new batteries.

The increasing demand for end-user segments such as hearing aids and consumer electronics

For example, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the US announced an investment of USD 20.5 million in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Significant Challenges

The threat from rechargeable hearing aid solutions may restrict the market growth.

These devices have large power supply requirements when compared with other electronic devices.

The major concerns for users of hearing aids are battery life, pricing, and ease of use.

Furthermore, the development of such products is increasing the adoption of alternative batteries and challenging market growth.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Primary Battery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the primary battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the primary battery market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the primary battery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors

Related Reports:

The battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 229.86 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries), type (lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, nickel metal hydride battery, nickel-cadmium battery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries), distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for air transport is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Primary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

