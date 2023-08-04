The Primary Battery Market to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for portable medical equipment boosts the market- Technavio

04 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. The primary battery market in APAC will grow significantly during the forecast period. China is the major contributor to the market growth in the region. In China, the yearly disposable income per capita is rising. The use of expensive electronics like digital cameras has surged as a result. Most of the world's smart meters will be in APAC. Most smart meters have been installed, mostly in China. These smart meters frequently make use of Saft-provided main lithium batteries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Primary Battery Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (defense, medical, and others), type (alkaline battery, lithium battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The new generation of lightweight primary batteries offers various benefits to advanced armed forces. Almost all weapon systems utilized by the US Department of Defence use primary batteries, particularly portable equipment. These batteries are lighter and offer more energy, which is advantageous for a soldier who must carry 15–25 kilograms of batteries alone. The demand for primary batteries will rise because of rising military spending on cutting-edge weapons and an increase in the use of surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Primary Battery Market – Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The growing demand for portable medical equipment is a key factor driving the market growth.
- Primary lithium batteries power all types of medical devices which include surgical saws, drills, and infusion pumps.
- Furthermore, Vendors are offering a wide range of batteries with different outputs.
- Pulse power and batteries deliver long-term power solutions and find their use in high-end, sophisticated portable devices.
- The battery varies in power or energy needed according to the different functions of medical devices.
- Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
- Legislative support for battery recycling is a major trend in the market.
- Governments are implementing regulations to recycle batteries that contain harmful material.
- This helps in extracting useful metals from scraped batteries which allow manufacturers to overcome cost issues associated with the production of new batteries.
- The increasing demand for end-user segments such as hearing aids and consumer electronics
- For example, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the US announced an investment of USD 20.5 million in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
Significant Challenges
- The threat from rechargeable hearing aid solutions may restrict the market growth.
- These devices have large power supply requirements when compared with other electronic devices.
- The major concerns for users of hearing aids are battery life, pricing, and ease of use.
- Furthermore, the development of such products is increasing the adoption of alternative batteries and challenging market growth.
- Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Primary Battery Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the primary battery market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the primary battery market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the primary battery market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of primary battery market vendors
|
Primary Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 6.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.28
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 31%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
