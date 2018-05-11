The Prince Estate and TIDAL Announce Agreement to Debut New and Unreleased Prince Album and Settlement of Prior Legal Disputes

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prince Estate and global music and entertainment platform TIDAL confirm plans to debut highly anticipated new Prince music exclusively via the TIDAL streaming service. The new album will contain previously unreleased music sourced from Prince's vast archive of Vault recordings. The album – expected to be released in 2019 – will stream exclusively on TIDAL for fourteen days and will be available for download seven days after its debut. A global physical release is planned via The Prince Estate following the exclusive digital premiere on TIDAL. The new release marks a continuation of Prince's 2015 partnership with TIDAL, which resulted in the exclusive debut of HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two via the streaming service. This concludes the previously unresolved legal matters between The Prince Estate and TIDAL.

The Prince Estate and Jay-Z are working together on the song selection for the album. "Our only goal is to share Prince's music with his fans as he wanted. After thoughtful and honest conversation with him, he chose TIDAL as his partner for HITnRUN Phase One and HITnRUN Phase Two, and we will continue to respect and honor Prince's enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection," Jay-Z said. Troy Carter, speaking on behalf of The Prince Estate, echoed those sentiments, noting "I'm very pleased this is resolved, and we get to honor the relationship between Prince and TIDAL with this album. We look forward to fans hearing the new music and experiencing the genius of Prince."

The album partnership with TIDAL does not involve any of Prince's music catalogue that is subject to prior agreements with Warner Brothers Records, Inc. The agreement between TIDAL and The Prince Estate was approved on May 9, 2018 by the Probate Court overseeing The Prince Estate.

