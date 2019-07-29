The Princess & the Platypus Foundation Presents "The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum"

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most exciting event happening this year: "The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum" launching August 31, 2019 celebrating the 22nd anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death.

Over 1,000 of Diana's most iconic personal artifacts have been carefully curated and photographed using the latest techniques in photogrammetry and virtual reality. It covers Diana's life from early childhood, her teenage years, her tragic death, one of a kind artwork, humanitarian work, unparalleled kindness and her lifelong legacy – her boys.

Making Of The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum - Kensington Palace, London The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum

"The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum" is the first and only of its kind, accessible online to all with no technical knowledge required. Virtual avatars guide visitors through the museum, a community chat feature enables visitors to share experiences in real time. Over 40 personally recorded interviews with the people closest to Diana make this virtual experience something to be remembered.

Museum memberships start at $3.95 a day making it affordable for all to enjoy. 5% of museum patron memberships are donated to charities in Diana's honor.

The Princess and the Platypus story began back in 1983 when the late Princess Diana visited Yandina's Ginger Factory in Queensland during her Australian Royal Tour and dropped a clay platypus that a little 12 year old girl named Renae treasured for over 36 years. This platypus sparked a remarkable pursuit of kindness and a collection of never seen before Princess Diana artifacts. On display for the first time at the "Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum" to share Diana's universal ageless legacy: "Be Kind To Each Other" and to do something for others expecting nothing in return.

HRH Prince William and HRH Prince Harry have written expressing that they are "most touched & interested" to hear of The Princess & The Platypus Foundation's plans to preserve their mother's legacy through "The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum."

The Princess and the Platypus Foundation is a 501 c3 Public Charity EIN #82-5233551. Its mission is to fundraise in order to acquire, loan, maintain, preserve, educate and display to the public items of historical and cultural interest relating to Diana, Princess of Wales, at The Princess Diana 3D Virtual Museum and Princess Diana Traveling Exhibits and to give back to other charities in her honor.

