The Princess Grace Foundation-USA Announces Its 2020 Applications For Princess Grace Awards In Theater, Dance And Film

Theater* Scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships support tuition assistance or salary support and are available through a nomination process for individuals affiliated with non-profit schools and theater companies. Nominations for theater grants are invited from the artistic directors of theater companies and deans or department chairs of professional schools in theater. Grants are awarded to performers, directors and costume, set, sound, projection, and lighting designers.

DEADLINE: March 31, 2020.

Theater Guidelines & Application

Playwriting* Fellowship is offered annually to an individual playwright, including a residency at New Dramatists and opportunity for winning play to be licensed and published by Samuel French, Inc. APPLICATION WINDOW: February 15 - March 15, 2020.

Playwriting Guidelines & Application

Dance Performance* Scholarships and fellowships support tuition assistance or salary support and are available through a nomination process for individuals affiliated with non-profit schools and dance companies. Nominations for dance performance grants are invited from the artistic directors of dance companies and deans or department chairs of professional schools in dance.

DEADLINE: April 30, 2020.

Dance Guidelines & Application

Choreography* Fellowships support the creation of a new work and are available through a nomination process for individuals affiliated with non-profit dance companies or organizations. Nominations for choreography fellowships are invited from the artistic directors of professional dance companies and directors of organizations/festivals hosting residencies for emerging choreographers.

DEADLINE: April 30, 2020.

Choreography Guidelines & Application

Film* NEW in 2020 PGF-USA offers Film Scholarships AND Fellowships which support filmmakers' projects. Scholarships are available through a nomination process for students enrolled in university undergraduate or graduate film programs. Fellowships are available through a nomination process for individuals associated with a non-profit media arts center.

DEADLINE: June 1, 2020.

Film Guidelines & Application

Stephen Hillenburg Animation Scholarship* supports the animator's project and is available through a nomination process for students enrolled in university undergraduate or graduate animation programs.

Schools invited to apply may nominate one undergraduate and one graduate student for a Stephen Hillenburg Animation Scholarship separately from (and in addition to) the Princess Grace Film Scholarship. DEADLINE: June 1, 2020.

Stephen Hillenburg Animation Scholarship Guidelines & Application

*Please note, self-nominations by an artist are not accepted; and an organization or school may submit only one nominee per category.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens or have permanent resident status. Applicants (except playwriting) must be nominated by a non-profit organization (school or company) with which they will be affiliated during the grant period: September 1, 2020 – August 31, 2021.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION – USA

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is a non-profit, publicly-supported foundation, headquartered in New York City and established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor His wife, Princess Grace's [Kelly] legacy. The Foundation's mission is dedicated to identifying and assisting emerging talent in theater, dance, and film by awarding grants in the form of scholarships, apprenticeships, and fellowships. Since the Foundation's inception, more than 830 recipients have been awarded nearly $1 million annually. Some notable Princess Grace Award winners in Film include: Emmy Award winner Cary Fukunaga, director of 007's No Time to Die and HBO's True Detective; Jon M. Chu director of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Theater recipients include: Tony Award winner director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.; Dance/Choreography recipients include: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck; Choreographers Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

Visit https://pgfusa.org/awards-program/

SOURCE Princess Grace Foundation-USA

Related Links

http://www.pgfusa.org

