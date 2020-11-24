The Princess Grace Foundation-USA Unveils Paul Tazewell-Designed Face Masks Inspired By Grace Kelly's Iconic Fashion Looks For The Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princess Grace Foundation-USA today unveiled an exclusive line of limited-edition, hand-sewn face masks inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic fashion looks for the holiday season to help support the creative community. The face masks were designed exclusively for the Foundation by Paul Tazewell, Princess Grace Award Winner, Tony Award-winning Hamilton costume designer and designer for Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story. The limited-edition face masks feature three designs inspired by Grace Kelly's most memorable fashion moments on the silver screen – Rear Window; Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief – along with a sleek mask design heralding the Foundation's illustrious crown logo.

The exquisite face masks can be obtained by donating to the Foundation – $100 per mask – and the proceeds will directly support the Princess Grace Foundation's performing arts grants program and put critical funds directly into the hands of so many deserving artists at a time when they need it most. Under the direction of Matthew Neff's company neffnyc, a full-time costume stitcher for the current Broadway revival of West Side Story, these unique masks are being hand-sewn by the incredible artisans of Broadway's costume community who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Princess Grace Foundation and receive your choice of Grace Kelly-inspired face masks, please visit https://pgfusa.org/masks/.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION–USA

A 501(c)3 not-for-profit based in New York City, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA was established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor His wife, Princess Grace of Monaco (neé Grace Kelly) and Her legacy. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which elevates extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants, and supports Award winners through their careers. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over 800 recipients. Some notable winners include: Emmy Award winner Cary Fukunaga, director of 007's No Time to Die ; Jon M. Chu director of Crazy Rich Asians; Chinonye Chukwu Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Clemency; Tony Award-winning director, Anna D. Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize/Tony Award-winning playwright Tony Kushner; and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.; Alvin Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle and Choreographer Camille A, Brown. For more information, visit https://pgfusa.org.

