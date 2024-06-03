The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and her team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate the 17th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer and open the market.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. To learn more, please visit www.thepmcf.ca

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is Canada's largest and most impactful cycling fundraiser. All proceeds directly benefit The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world. Each year it brings thousands together to help accelerate life-saving cancer research. While each Rider has their own reason for riding, we are all heading towards the same goal to: Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime. There are multiple Ride routes to choose from and cyclists of all levels are encouraged to join.

