The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur Name the Top Undergraduate & Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review® and Entrepreneur magazine today announced the results of The Princeton Review's 14th annual survey naming the top undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

Based on data the education services company collected from more than 300 schools with offerings in entrepreneurship studies, The Princeton Review's ranking lists for 2020 name 50 undergraduate and 25 graduate schools as outstanding choices for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

The University of Houston captured the #1 spot on the undergraduate entrepreneurship studies ranking list, up from the #2 last year. Rice University finished #1 on the graduate list, up from #3 last year. In all, 59 institutions made one or both of the lists. Nearly all of the schools are in the U.S. One school, Tecnológico de Monterrey, is in Mexico. The top 15 schools on both lists are below.

The Princeton Review posted the full lists at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur , where they can be accessed for free with site registration. On the company's site, users can also access detailed profiles of the schools and find more information about the survey, criteria, and methodology for the rankings.

Entrepreneur has posted the full lists at https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges . The magazine will also publish the lists and a feature on the rankings in its December issue available on newsstands November 19. The feature offers details about the top schools' entrepreneurship study programs and course offerings. It also reports on the number of startups that alumni launched and the levels of funding those graduates raised for their startups.

The Princeton Review tallied the 2020 lists based on its June–August 2019 survey of administrators at undergraduate and graduate schools offering entrepreneurship studies. More than 40 data points were analyzed for the ranking list tallies. Topics on the 60-question survey included: the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs, scholarships, and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.

"These schools have truly robust offerings in entrepreneurship studies," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "Their faculties are outstanding. Their courses are rich with in-class and out-of-class experiential components, and the financial and networking support their students receive is extraordinary."

"The popularity of entrepreneurship has increased exponentially since we began publishing this annual ranking more than a decade ago," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "As more future leaders seek out paths to realizing their ambitions, this ranking is a valuable asset they can use in the discovery and exploration process."

The Princeton Review's top 15 undergraduate schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2020 are:

University of Houston (TX) Babson College (MA) Brigham Young University (UT) The University of Michigan Baylor University (TX) Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Maryland Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) Northeastern University (MA) North Carolina State University Miami University (OH) University of Utah The University of Texas at Dallas The University of Texas at Austin Texas Christian University

The Princeton Review's top 15 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2020 are:

Rice University (TX) The University of Chicago (IL) Northwestern University (IL) Babson College (MA) University of Michigan University of Virginia Columbia University (NY) The University of South Florida University of Rochester (NY) Northeastern University (MA) The University of Texas at Austin Brigham Young University (UT) University of Washington Syracuse University (NY) The University of Texas at Dallas

Many schools on the lists have remarkable distinctions with respect to their offerings and the success their graduates have attained as entrepreneurs.

On the undergraduate list, at the University of Houston (#1), more than 1,200 businesses have been started by its graduates over the past ten years. At Baylor University (#5), $900,000 was offered to students in business-plan competitions last year. At Tecnológico de Monterrey (#8), students won $246,000 in business competitions.

On the graduate list, at Rice University (#1), graduates in the last ten years have started 537 companies that have raised more than $7 billion in funding. At Northwestern University (#3), students won $634,000 in external-business-model or proof-of-concept competitions last year. At Columbia University (#7), more than 3,000 businesses have been started by its graduates over the past ten years.

The Princeton Review also reports annual ranking lists in dozens of categories for business and law schools and for colleges at www.PrincetonReview.com . The company's college rankings are additionally published in its annual books, The Best 385 Colleges and The Best Value Colleges.

