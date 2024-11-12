The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Name the Top Undergraduate & Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2025

#1 on Undergraduate List: U-Houston / #1 on Graduate List: Rice U

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® and Entrepreneur® today announced The Princeton Review's 19th annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

The ranking lists name the 50 undergraduate and 50 graduate schools offering the best programs in entrepreneurship studies for 2025. (The top 10 schools on the lists are below.)

The University of Houston is #1 on the undergraduate list, and Rice University (also in Houston) is #1 on the graduate list. In addition to their #1 rankings and location in Houston, the schools share a unique distinction. They are six-peats, having earned the #1 spots on these lists for six consecutive years.

The rankings for the 2025 lists are based on a survey The Princeton Review conducted in summer 2024 of administrators at nearly 300 schools in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe offering entrepreneurship studies. The education services company's methodology for the rankings considers more than 40 data points. Among them are academic offerings, faculty credentials, mentorship and experiential learning opportunities, alumni entrepreneurship ventures, and other distinctions.

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur have published the complete ranking lists for 2025 on their websites at https://www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur and https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges.

Entrepreneur, which has partnered with The Princeton Review in reporting the company's rankings since 2006, will publish a feature article on the schools on the lists for 2025 in its December issue. Available on newsstands November 12, the article includes statistics about the schools' courses, faculties, enrollment, tuition, and other distinctions.

For this project, The Princeton Review also reports the schools named to the lists that ranked highest within their regions. (The #1 schools on the seven regional lists are below.)

"Since we debuted these rankings nearly two decades ago, the number of colleges and universities offering entrepreneurship courses has grown tremendously," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "We highly recommend the schools that made our lists for 2025. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust experiential components. Their students have access to extraordinary mentors as well as networking contacts that will serve them well into their careers."

"Entrepreneurship often begins in the classroom, which is why prominent colleges and universities are prioritizing entrepreneurial training," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "These institutions offer the support, knowledge, and tools to shape ambitious people into impactful leaders. We hope this ranking helps future students find the right university, and therefore the right launching pad, for their world-changing ideas."

The top 10 schools on the list "Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies" are:

University of Houston (TX) The University of Texas at Austin Babson College (MA) University of Washington Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor University of Maryland—College Park Miami University (OH) Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) Northeastern University (MA)

The top 10 schools on the list "Top 50 Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies" are:

Rice University (TX) University of California—Los Angeles University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Washington University in St. Louis (MO) Babson College (MA) University of Washington The University of Texas at Austin University of Virginia Erasmus University Rotterdam ( Netherlands ) University of South Florida

On the "Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies by Region" lists, the regions and the schools ranked #1 for undergraduate and for graduate studies are:

International / Ugrad: Tecnológico de Monterrey (MX); Grad: Erasmus University of Rotterdam (NL)

Mid-Atlantic / Ugrad and Grad: University of Maryland—College Park

Midwest / Ugrad: Washington University in St. Louis (MO) / Grad: University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast / Ugrad and Grad: Babson College (MA)

South / Ugrad: The University of Miami (FL); Grad: University of Virginia

Southwest / Ugrad: University of Houston (TX); Grad: Rice University (TX)

West / Ugrad: University of Washington; Grad: University of California—Los Angeles

Fascinating facts about some of the #1 schools on the lists :

At the University of Houston (#1 on the undergraduate top 50 list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 831 startups over the past five years.



(#1 on the undergraduate top 50 list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 831 startups over the past five years. At Rice University (#1 on the graduate top 50 list), the Rice Business Plan Competition is the largest and richest student startup competition in the world. Its past student competitors have raised nearly $6.1B in funding for startups.



(#1 on the graduate top 50 list), the Rice Business Plan Competition is the largest and richest student startup competition in the world. Its past student competitors have raised nearly in funding for startups. At the Tecnológico de Monterrey (#1 on the international region undergraduate list), alumni of its entrepreneurship institute have launched nearly 1,700 startups in the past 10 years.



(#1 on the international region undergraduate list), alumni of its entrepreneurship institute have launched nearly 1,700 startups in the past 10 years. At Erasmus University (#1 on the international region graduate list), its graduates have raised $310M in funding for their companies over the past 10 years.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual rankings of MBA programs and law schools and its rankings of colleges in dozens of categories. Schools that participate in the company's surveys for its rankings are considered for The Princeton Review lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for ranking consideration.

