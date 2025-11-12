The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Name the Top Undergraduate & Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2026

U–Houston #1 on Undergraduate List — Rice #1 on Graduate List

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® and Entrepreneur ® today announced The Princeton Review's 20th annual rankings of undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

The rankings—which are based on more than 40 data points from a Princeton Review survey—name the top 50 undergraduate and top 50 graduate schools offering the best programs in entrepreneurship studies for 2026.

The Princeton Review also names the schools that ranked highest on the top 50 lists within seven regions. (The top 10 schools on the lists and #1 schools by region are shown below.)

On the top undergraduate schools list, the University of Houston is #1 and Rice University (also in Houston) is #1 on the graduate schools list. In addition to their #1 rankings and their location (Houston), the two schools have another distinction. They are "seven-peats," having earned #1 ranks on their respective lists for seven consecutive years.

The complete lists are posted on The Princeton Review's website at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/top-entrepreneur and on Entrepreneur.com at https://www.entrepreneur.com/top-colleges .

The Princeton Review tallied the rankings for 2026 based on a survey the company conducted in summer 2025 of administrators at nearly 300 schools in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe offering entrepreneurship studies. The methodology for the rankings considered more than 40 data points from the survey findings including information about the school's academic offerings, faculty credentials, experiential learning and mentorship opportunities, alumni entrepreneurship ventures, and other subjects.

"The colleges and universities that made our lists for 2026 are truly exceptional," said Rob Franek , The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "Their entrepreneurship studies programs have robust experiential components. Their faculties are outstanding. Their students have access to extraordinary mentors and networking contacts that will serve them well into their careers. We strongly recommend these schools to students aspiring to become entrepreneurs."

Entrepreneur, which has partnered with The Princeton Review in reporting the company's entrepreneurship studies rankings since 2006, has a 15-page article in its November—December issue on the schools that made the 2026 lists. Available on newsstands starting November 18th, the article includes statistics about the schools' courses, faculties, tuition, startups launched by grads, and funding raised by grads over the past five years.

"Inside every successful entrepreneur is a willingness to challenge the status quo—and it's inspiring to see colleges and universities nurturing that spirit of innovation," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "These programs create real-world opportunities for students to test ideas, build connections, and launch meaningful ventures. We're excited to spotlight the schools that help turn bold visionaries into tomorrow's changemakers."

Top 10 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2026

University of Houston (TX) The University of Texas at Austin Babson College (MA) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor University of Washington Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Maryland—College Park Michigan State University Iowa State University Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

Top 10 Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2026

Rice University (TX) University of California—Los Angeles The University of Texas at Austin University of Washington University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Washington University in St. Louis (MO) University of Virginia Babson College (MA) Erasmus University Rotterdam (Netherlands) University of Utah

By Region: #1 Undergraduate and #1 Graduate School for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2026

International / Ugrad #1: Tecnológico de Monterrey (MX); Grad #1: Erasmus University Rotterdam (NL)

Mid-Atlantic / Ugrad and Grad #1: University of Maryland—College Park

Midwest / Ugrad and Grad #1: University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast / Ugrad and Grad #1: Babson College (MA)

South / Ugrad #1: The University of Miami (FL); Grad #1: University of Virginia

Southwest / Ugrad #1: University of Houston (TX); Grad #1: Rice University (TX)

West / Ugrad #1: University of Washington; Grad #1: University of California Los Angeles

Fascinating Facts About #1 Schools on the Lists

At the University of Houston (#1 on the undergraduate schools list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 1,097 startups over the past five years.





At Rice University (#1 on the graduate schools list), the Rice Business Plan Competition, now in its 25th year, is the largest and richest student startup competition in the world. Its past student competitors have raised more than $6.9B in funding for startups.





At the Tecnológico de Monterrey (#1 on the international region undergraduate schools list), alumni of its entrepreneurship institute have launched nearly 1,100 startups in the past 10 years.





At Erasmus University (#1 on the international region graduate schools list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program have raised $730M in funding for their companies over the past 10 years.

The Princeton Review is also known for its annual rankings of MBA programs and law schools and its rankings of colleges in dozens of categories. All schools that participate in the company's surveys for its rankings are considered for its ranking lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for the rankings.

