The Princeton Review and Tutor.com Helping Students Accelerate Learning With Targeted Summer Offerings

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review®, together with its affiliate company Tutor.com , announced the launch of three unique offerings to help K–12 schools and districts accelerate students' learning over the summer.

The three summer bundles—Learner's Choice, College Accelerator, and Subject Intensive—were designed by the companies' education specialists to help middle and high school students make the most of the summer months. The programs will give students access to tutoring, learning support, and college admission tools to enable them pursue their academic interests, catch up on their studies, get a head start on their fall coursework, and progress in their college applications.

Funded by partner schools and districts, and offered at no cost to students, these summer offerings were created to help level the playing field and provide equal access to high-quality resources.

Each new program addresses a specific set of student needs. Learner's Choice allows individual high school students to focus on the subjects in which they most need help. College Accelerator is geared toward high school students looking to earn target grades, scores, and admissions results. Subject Intensive is designed for middle and high school students seeking a review of—or an early start in—topic areas that serve as the building blocks for further study.

A hallmark of the three programs is the provision of encouraging, uplifting support—an approach that consistently elicits positive feedback from learners. In 2020, among K–12 students using Tutor.com services, post-session surveys revealed high indicators of that support: 96 percent of surveyed students said that they felt more confident after using the service; 98 percent were glad their school offered it; and 97 percent said it had helped them complete homework.

"Over the past year, a greater number of schools and students have come to us seeking support. To date in 2021, we've delivered 125 percent more K–12 tutoring sessions than in the same period last year, and 215 percent more than in the same period in 2019," said Sandi White, Vice President and General Manager, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com. "We've also met a need for help across a broader range of subjects than we've seen in the more than 21 years we've been providing 1-to-1 online tutoring. To help our partners support their students' aspirations—and to provide heroic teachers with a much-needed summer break—we got creative and developed these targeted summer programs."

The Princeton Review and Tutor.com's summer offerings for K–12 schools and districts include :

Learner's Choice – Designed for college-bound high school students, this bundle has three components to foster success in school, on exams, and with admissions. It includes access to Tutor.com's 24/7, on-demand, 1-to-1 tutoring in 200+ subjects, including bilingual Spanish tutoring in math, science, social studies, and study skills. Additionally, Learner's Choice provides SAT® and ACT® resources from The Princeton Review, along with a one-of-a-kind proprietary self-paced College Admissions program. Students also get access to a range of supplementary resources, from drop-off review services to practice quizzes and video libraries. Partner schools and districts receive real-time analytics and early intervention alerts so they can provide just-in-time support when students return to school in the fall.

College Accelerator – Geared toward high school students looking to earn target grades, scores, and admissions results, this program includes expert-led SAT and ACT courses in The Princeton Review's award-winning LiveOnline classroom, along with proctored practice tests, individualized score reports, hundreds of lessons and drills, and thousands of practice problems. In addition, participating students get a full year of access to the company's College Admissions self-paced program. Partner schools and districts can help alleviate the burden on counselors by empowering students to plan and track their college progress and by aggregating student achievements for prospective recommenders.

Subject Intensive – Designed for middle and high school students looking for an in-depth review of—or a head start in—key subjects, this Common Core–aligned intensive program provides 24 hours of live expert instruction in algebra, geometry, or grammar from The Princeton Review's celebrated program The Academy. In addition, students get access to 24/7, 1-to-1 tutoring through Tutor.com—allowing them to get further support anytime they need it—as well as self-paced SAT and ACT programs. Schools and districts gain access to real-time data and analytics to help them further target their student support.

"Given the number of transitions that students have experienced in the past year, we are dedicated to providing high-quality academic enrichment—whenever our partners and their learners need it. In everything we do, we're guided by the objective of ensuring that all students can realize and then reach their full potential," said White.

For students with ambitious goals, this summer promises to be an enriching one.

