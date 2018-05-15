The Princeton Review Announces Release of "College Admission 101"- New Book by Robert Franek, the Company's Leading College Expert

In the past two years, hundreds of thousands of teens and their parents have attended Franek's presentations on college admission across the country. It is what he has learned from his audiences in his post-talk Q&As that moved him to write his new book out today—College Admission 101: Simple Answers To Tough Questions About College Admissions and Financial Aid (Penguin Random House / Princeton Review, $12.99, May 15, 2018).

College Admission 101 presents Franek's wise and witty answers to the 60+ questions his audiences of college-bound teens and their parents have most often asked. He warmly addresses their common concerns and hopes. He also reports on trending issues applicants and parents may face in college applications in years ahead and he laces his text with college-related statistics, survey findings, sidebars, timelines, and lists of quick tips.

Among the 60+ questions Franek answers in the book:

What criteria should I use to find the best college for me?

Should my child take the SAT ® or the ACT ® , and when is the best time to take the test(s)?

or the ACT , and when is the best time to take the test(s)? How many schools should I apply to?

What's the difference between Early Action, Early Admission, and Early Decision?

How does the financial aid process actually work?

What should my child be doing on the road to college in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade?

In eight sections, College Admission 101 also has an index and an appendix with supplementary resources. Among them: a glossary of 20 financial aid terms, a year-by-year application checklist, findings of The Princeton Review's 2017 College Hopes & Worries Survey, and homespun advice for future applicants and their parents from past applicants and parents who participated in The Princeton Review's previous years' Hopes & Worries surveys.

Franek brings a uniquely informed perspective to this book's subject. He knows both sides of the application equation—what colleges most look for in applicants (he was a college admission officer for six years) and what applicants and their parents most look for in colleges.

He is also author of The Princeton Review books Colleges That Create Futures, Colleges That Pay You Back, and the company's annual "best colleges" guide—of which the 2019 edition, The Best 384 Colleges, will be published in August. He is co-author of If the U Fits: Expert Advice for Finding the Right College and Getting Accepted.

In tandem with the May 15th release of this book, from May 18th to May 25th The Princeton Review is hosting free practice tests and sample classes across the country, plus a weeklong series of free College Admission 101 webinars for high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Students who participate can access timely advice from The Princeton Review college experts on strategies for scoring their best on the PSAT/NMSQT®, SAT and ACT, how to build a college list, and what to do when in the college application process. Registration is required. Information is available here.

