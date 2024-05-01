The Princeton Review Announces Robert Batten as New Chief Executive Officer

EdTech Leader to Helm Education Services Giant

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review®, one of the nation's leading education providers, today announced that Robert Batten has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. The company has a four-decade legacy of delivering best-in-class test prep, admissions services, and school rankings. Batten now also heads The Princeton Review's affiliate company, Tutor.com, which helps institutions and organizations deliver 24/7, on-demand, personalized homework help at scale.

Batten's impressive track record in edtech and leadership in driving exceptional student outcomes make him the ideal executive to lead the organization's next phase of growth. He comes to The Princeton Review from Cengage, where he led the launch of Cengage Unlimited and scaled the ed2go business. Prior to that, he drove digital innovation for technology and telecommunications companies during his tenure at the Boston Consulting Group. Batten holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from Princeton University.

"We are thrilled to have Bob leading our organization," said Sadeepa Wijesekara, Chief Technology Officer. "Given his track record of accelerating learner-focused product development, he could not have arrived at a better time to drive advances in our award-winning AI offerings and other trailblazing educational tools."

Based in New York City, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com are best known for helping students maximize their scores on standardized tests, improve their grades, gain admission to colleges and graduate schools, and advance in their careers. Behind the scenes, the two companies have also implemented industry-leading safeguards to protect student data. Their popular professional development and wellness initiatives have further earned the companies recognition as a top place to work.

"I am honored to lead this organization and be a steward for these iconic brands," said Batten. "This role embodies my passions: teaching and coaching, nurturing productive collaborations, connecting learners with life-changing educational tools, and scaling the adoption of those tools. I am grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this remarkable organization and its many dedicated, talented edtech professionals."

Andrew Schechter, the company's Vice President of Human Resources, noted: "In addition to his executive experience, Bob also brings a passion for developing people and a relentless dedication to improving the way we work. He will be a champion of the values that have long distinguished our organization."

Among Batten's top priorities as he assumes the role: ongoing innovation in the company's offerings for AI, test prep, and academic support. "When education services are as effective as ours," Batten said, "the potential to make a positive impact on student achievement becomes an imperative."

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students, as well as working professionals, achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. The company's Tutor.com brand, incorporated in the year 2000, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 26 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, headquartered in New York, NY, is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) (@ThePrincetonRev) and Instagram (@theprincetonreview).

