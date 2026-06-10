The Princeton Review Brings Expert SAT Guidance to ChatGPT

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more students begin their SAT® preparation in AI tools, The Princeton Review®—the education services company that has helped millions of students succeed on the SAT (as well as other high stakes tests) for nearly 45 years—has created a new free resource for the test in ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI assistant.

The resource—a Princeton Review ChatGPT app—enables users to access Princeton Review SAT expertise directly inside their conversations. They can ask questions about the test 24/7, on demand, and receive expert-built resources and guidance matched to their questions—all in one place without leaving ChatGPT.

The app can be found here or by typing "Princeton Review" in the ChatGPT apps search box.

"Millions of students are turning to AI to get answers and test prep help, but there is one giant problem," says Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review, in a video describing the app on the company's YouTube channel. "These AI tools aren't built specifically for the SAT. That's why The Princeton Review is now inside ChatGPT."

Whether a student is mildly curious about the SAT or intensely preparing to take the test, the app provides near instant answers to virtually any question the student (or, for that matter, their parent or school counselor) might have, such as

What's on the digital SAT?

What's the difference between the SAT and the ACT ® ?

? What are the toughest math subjects on the SAT?

What types of reading passages are on the SAT?

What's a sample question on the SAT writing section?

How is the SAT scored?

Are scholarships based on SAT scores?

How important are SAT scores for college admission?

What's the best time to take the SAT?

The app also supports exploratory learning, moving from initial queries to follow-ups and sometimes, like a keen listener, anticipating further lines of inquiry.

"We are delighted to bring The Princeton Review's trusted expertise for the SAT to the exceptional—and rapidly growing—community of people using ChatGPT," said Robert Batten, CEO of The Princeton Review and its affiliate company, Tutor.com, "Our company was a pioneer in test prep in 1981 when it developed a revolutionary method to help students score their best on the SAT. Our new SAT app in ChatGPT perfectly complements our mission as a forward-focused provider of services dedicated to helping people succeed in their education and career goals."

In January, The Princeton Review debuted an SAT-related collaborative partnership with Gemini, Google's AI assistant. It enables students using Gemini to take free full-length practice tests for the SAT built with The Princeton Review's expertise.

Other AI-related resources from The Princeton Review include its AI College Admissions Essay Counseling and AI Homework Essay Feedback tools. An AI Hub on the company website provides featured articles on how AI is transforming education.

The Princeton Review's launch of its ChatGPT app for the SAT follows the company's recent publication of the 2027 editions of its three popular guidebooks for the SAT: The Princeton Review SAT Prep, The Princeton Review SAT Premium Prep, and 7 Practice Tests for the SAT (Penguin Random House).

Information about the company's full line of SAT resources, courses, tutoring services, and books is at The Princeton Review SAT Prep.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 25th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 28 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, U.S.-owned and operated, is headquartered in New York, NY. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Instagram (@theprincetonreview), LinkedIn (the-princeton-review), YouTube (@ThePrincetonReview), and TikTok (@princeton.review).

ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc., which is not affiliated with The Princeton Review.

SAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse The Princeton Review.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE The Princeton Review