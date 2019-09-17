The Princeton Review Debuted Nine-Video Series "College Admission 101" on YouTube

Created by The Princeton Review as one of the first "Learning Playlists" on YouTube, the College Admission 101 series features sequential videos that expertly walk viewers through the process of successfully applying to—and paying for—college. The nine videos total one hour and 36 minutes of admission guidance. Their titles include "The Biggest Admission Secret Applicants Overlook," "How to Think Like a College," and "The X-Factors of College Admissions."

As useful to college applicants as it will be to their parents and others advising them, the series gives viewers detailed information and direction in how to:

Curate a personal list of best-fit schools with ideal academics, campus culture, extracurriculars, and quality-of-life offerings

Determine which standardized tests to take, and master key strategies to maximize scores

Craft an authentic, effective college essay

Be savvy about recommendations, interviews, extracurriculars, and use of social media

Apply for financial aid, decode aid award offers, and appeal for additional aid

Pay less for college by utilizing outside-the-box cost-saving opportunities

"We were delighted when YouTube invited us to be one of the first creators of education content utilizing the new 'Learning Playlist' feature," said Franek. "As the world's leading video-sharing site, YouTube plays an extraordinary role in delivering education content to its users. We are proud to partner with them in making college admission strategies accessible to everyone. We are firm believers in the power of a college education, and we are thrilled to utilize YouTube's global platform to empower students everywhere to succeed in school, on standardized tests, and ultimately at their dream colleges."

Franek, who was a college admission officer before joining The Princeton Review, visits about 100 high schools and 50 colleges each year and frequently delivers talks on college admission policies, strategies, and trends. The videos address common concerns that he has heard from his audiences of students, parents, and counselors across the country as well as insights from college admission officers he has met over his career.

Graphics in the videos illustrate recent and sometimes surprising statistics about college admission and acceptance trends. The videos are further enhanced with findings from The Princeton Review's surveys on college issues. Among these are the company's annual College Hopes & Worries Survey of applicants and their parents, and its survey of more than 140,000 college students whose feedback contributed to the 62 categories of college rankings in The Princeton Review's recently released guidebook , The Best 385 Colleges (Penguin Random House, August 5, 2019) of which Franek is the lead author.

"YouTube is a destination for life-long learning," said Katie Kurtz, YouTube's Director of Content and Partnerships for Learning. "With our large global audience, we have the unique opportunity to help democratize the way people learn and make sure anyone, anywhere has access to information. The Princeton Review's College Admission 101 'Learning Playlist' is a great example of this. It demystifies the college application process and provides guidance that can make admission attainable for students anywhere."

As a YouTube "Learning Playlist" (with unique learning objectives and a course-like sequence), College Admission 101 has been featured on YouTube Learning, a destination with educational and tutorial videos to help people looking to learn on YouTube. Since the College Admission 101 videos posted in August, they have garnered more than 10,000 views, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Princeton Review provides numerous additional free resources to college-bound students and their parents as part of its mission to help students get into—and succeed at—their "best-fit" colleges. In the past year, the company has hosted more than 2,100 free events (college-night talks and seminars on test-prep strategies), and more than 2,400 free full-length practice SAT and ACT tests, for which the company offers score analysis and test-prep guidance free of charge.

