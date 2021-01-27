The Printer Cartridge Brand - LEMERO Announces Novak Djokovic as Brand Ambassador

Be the leader in the field just like Novak Djokovic is in his. LEMERO, can help users make their mark on documents, brochures, posters - anything that's printed.

LEMERO ink cartridges and toner cartridges are designed with consumers in mind. The cartridges are easy to install and perfectly compatible with HP, Canon, Brother, EPSON, Samsung, Xerox and other branded printers.

LEMERO UTRUST, LEMERO UEXPECT and LEMERO SUPERX are sub-brands of LEMERO.

"Quality is important at LEMERO," said Terry, Chief Executive Officer of LEMERO. "Our cartridges print true-to-life photos and easy-to-read text. Our ink resists fading and smudging. The toner powder used in LEMERO cartridge delivers crisp and clear texts. Customers will get reliable performance and impressive images on every print. In addition, with our worry-free after-sales service, customers can freely return the items they purchased at any time if problems occur."

Plus, environmental sustainability and health & safety are also considered into LEMERO ink cartridges and toner cartridges. "We make sure our cartridges are produced using environmental compliant and high-quality raw materials." Terry stressed.

"LEMERO is proud to partner with the Novak Djokovic Foundation," Terry added. "10 cents from the purchases of each set of cartridges will be used to support the foundation's mission of helping children receive quality preschool education.

"'Make Your Mark' matter just like Novak does," said Terry. "To ensure our customers can get flawless printing performance, LEMERO products are all made by the cutting-edge automated production workshop. We believe this is the way to minimize product failure and help make customers printed materials stand out with bright colors and high yields for every occasion."

LEMERO products are available through Amazon and are shipped in many countries.

About LEMERO

LEMERO provides quality and reliable printer cartridges that deliver brilliant printing results and compatible with HP, Canon, Brother, EPSON, Samsung, Xerox and other branded printers.

