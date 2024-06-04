The PRM Protocol™ is Cutting Costs for Patients While Improving Treatment Outcomes for Pelvic Pain

PRM Offers Non-Invasive & Effective Treatment to Restore Pelvic Floor Function

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in non-invasive pelvic pain treatment, believes when it comes to endometriosis and pelvic pain, the approach should be simple and cost-effective for patients. The PRM Protocol™ not only addresses the complexities of pelvic dysfunction but also offers cost savings to patients by reducing the need for extensive treatments and procedures, such as pelvic floor physical therapy (PFPT) sessions and medications with minimal sustained results.

"One of the defining factors of the PRM Protocol™ is its conservative approach. Patients come to us feeling they have exhausted their options for relief – options that are quite invasive and have not provided pain relief," says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "We are offering a novel approach to treating pelvic dysfunction that's not only safer but more affordable and decreases the need for continuous treatments that have not been effective".

While the primary goal of PRM is to improve patient outcomes, it also offers substantial financial benefits. Here's how: (1) Reduced Need for Extended PFPT- the integrative nature of the PRM Protocol™ means that patients typically experience significant improvements more quickly. This reduces the overall number of physical therapy sessions needed, translating to lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. (2) Comprehensive Treatment Approach - by addressing multiple facets of pelvic dysfunction simultaneously, PRM minimizes the need for patients to seek additional treatments from various specialists. (3) Long-Term Benefits - Effective management and treatment of pelvic dysfunction through the PRM Protocol™ can lead to long-term improvements in pelvic health and decrease the associated costs of future treatments.

A more proactive and preventative approach to pelvic pain results in less pain over a longer time – 75% of PRM patients note a statistically significant Improvement in Pain and Function.

To learn more or see the PRM Protocol™ in action, visit here.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

Media Contact:

Theresa Porcaro

PRM

[email protected]

+1 561-337-1185

SOURCE Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine