The PRM Protocol™ Optimizes Endometriosis Surgery Outcomes

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine conducted a study of patients who received the PRM Protocol™ before their endometriosis excision surgery.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), a national leader in endometriosis care, believes that when it comes to endometriosis, conducted a study of patients who received the PRM Protocol™ before their endometriosis excision surgery. The PRM Protocol™ is a simple, office-based procedure that externally targets the inflamed nerves and spastic muscles of the pelvic floor under ultrasound guidance. Data shows that the PRM Protocol™ was successful in improving excision surgery outcomes, through desensitizing the pelvic floor.

Post-operative outcomes were compared between patients who underwent the PRM Protocol™ before endometriosis surgery (Treatment Group), compared to patients who did not undergo the PRM Protocol™ before surgery (Control Group). The PRM Protocol™ data demonstrated that undergoing surgery before endometriosis surgery will enhance surgical outcomes.

"Endometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease process. Every time there is a menstrual cycle, there is inflammation, healing, and scarring, repeatedly over a person's lifetime", says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. "Employing a team of Fellowship-trained Robotic Endometriosis Surgeons, serving patients nationwide, along with pelvic pain specialists focused on endometriosis, PRM, works to reverse the neurogenic inflammatory process in the pelvis because it helps to decrease the chances of endometriosis growing back".

While both groups demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in pain post-operatively, patients who received the PRM Protocol™ to desensitize the pelvic floor before excision surgery reported decreased pain almost 20% more than those who did not go through the protocol.

Additionally, the endometriosis patients who received treatment through the PRM Protocol™ before their excision surgery reported a 74% decrease in needing to go to the emergency room for their post-op pain, while 65% could say the same in the control group who had surgery alone. Additionally, desensitizing the pelvic floor before excision surgery proves to reduce an endometriosis patient's reliance on opioids to manage their pelvic pain.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

