The Pro Cheer League (PCL) Partners with Curv AI, the World's First AI Sport Scientist

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Curv AI is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Pro Cheer League (PCL) to bring the world's first AI Sport Scientist to cheerleading. This technology, powered by advanced computer vision, is designed to elevate cheer athletes' health and performance by objectively measuring athleticism, movement efficiencies and cheer-specific skills.

AI Sport Scientist: Designed for Cheerleading

Curv AI's computer vision system enables its AI Sport Scientist to objectively measure athletes abilities & skills. (CNW Group/Curv AI)

Cheerleading demands athleticism, synchronization, and endurance. Curv's AI Sport Scientist uses smartphone video to analyze how athletes move extracting biomechanical data such as explosiveness, flexibility, movement efficiency, and overall athletic capacity.

Armed with this data, the AI builds personalized health and performance protocols for each athlete, covering strength, recovery, flexibility, nutrition, and mental performance. This enables data-driven training at scale, creating a new competitive edge in cheer.

Transforming Performance at the Professional Level

Through this partnership, Curv AI becomes the " Official AI Health & Performance Partner " of the Pro Cheer League, who will integrate Curv's AI Sport Scientist across its league ecosystem, making advanced performance insights available for cheer. Athletes gain access to objective, real-time benchmarks that help them refine their skills, while coaches and choreographers can track athlete development across rosters.

The technology also powers publicly accessible leaderboards, ranking cheer athletes based on their engagement, athletic output and cheer-specific skill execution. This objective visibility highlights elite talent and sets a new bar for what it means to perform at the highest level.

"The Pro Cheer League is about showcasing athleticism and artistry at the highest levels of competitive cheerleading," said Shea Balish, CEO of Curv AI. "All cheer athletes should have access to the world's best health and performance services. Our AI Sport Scientist is designed for athletes to maximize their health and performance through objective, AI-driven insights and guidance. Our AI Sport Scientist acts as a co-pilot for athletes and their human coaches and trainers, rather than replacing them."

Varsity Spirit Connection

In addition to the Pro Cheer League partnership, Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading camps, competitions, and apparel, will also collaborate with Curv AI to bring the technology into its events and programs so that every young athlete has access to health & performance insights. Together, these partnerships ensure that Curv's 'AI Sport Scientist' impacts the sport at every level — from youth cheer to the professional stage.

"At the Pro Cheer League, we're proud to introduce what it takes to be a professional cheer athlete," said John Newby, Commissioner of the Pro Cheer League. "The Curv AI Sport Scientist gives our athletes and coaches objective insights that were once only available to elite programs in other sports. Our partnership with Curv AI allows us to bring science and technology directly into the athlete experience, empowering our teams to train smarter and safely push the boundaries of what's possible in the sport."

About Curv AI

Curv AI is a Toronto-based, venture-backed technology company transforming how athletes receive health and wellness services. Through its AI-powered platform, Curv delivers professional-grade assessments, personalized training plans & coaching, and real-time performance benchmarking — all from a smartphone.

SOURCE Curv AI