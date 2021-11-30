The Proactiv Company Announces Transition to Alchemee and Expansion of Regimen-Based Skincare Offerings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Proactiv Company, makers of the #1 selling acne regimen, is announcing its rebrand and repositioning under the new name Alchemee. Rooted in the company's history of leveraging science to create effective and powerful wellness solutions, this change is more than a new name, but a part of the organization's ever-evolving vision to empower people with the confidence and comfort that comes from healthier skin. Alchemee, derived from the foundational principle that we are all alchemists at heart, will cater to a multitude of skin concerns, and focus not only on consumers' needs, but on meeting them where they are along their journey through both innovation and an omni-channel approach.

The launch of Alchemee stems from the company's heritage as pioneers in the proactive acne care category through the powerhouse brand, proactiv, which has helped more than 20 million customers achieve clear skin since its launch. Alchemee will tap into the origins of proactiv, with a focus on evaluating different chronic skin conditions and developing scientifically proven, efficacious regimens that help consumers both within and expanding beyond the acne space. With new brands that are currently in development, the company will employ a holistic approach to maintain, treat, correct and restore healthy, clean skin.

"We're on a mission to become the leading global science-backed, regimen-based skincare company guided by the needs of our customers as well as the latest research, products and trends," said Shannon Pappas, General Manager of Alchemee. "Our new brand development strategy keeps our customers and industry trends top of mind and we are continuing to lean into our long-standing partnerships with leading experts in the field while pushing forward to develop science-backed innovation. Not everyone has access to a dermatologist's office and that's where Alchemee can step in."

Beyond proactiv, the first new brand to emerge from this new portfolio will be Restorative Elements, launching in early 2022. The brand will focus on skin discoloration and will be anchored in clinically proven, dermatologist-developed and regimen-driven solutions. Following this launch, Alchemee will be introducing new brands and products into its portfolio to address common skin conditions like hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis.

Along with category expansion, Alchemee is prioritizing accessibility and pushing forward a full omni-channel approach to ensure products are available where the brand's customers are – from digital and social to retail and DTC channels. The company will also be revamping its call center procedures to provide highly personalized one-on-one assistance throughout the customer's skincare journey, from education to purchase to trial.

About Alchemee

Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Company, is an industry leader in developing solution-based skincare systems. Alchemee takes medically-based breakthrough technologies and combines them with the best condition-based treatment fighters into clinically-proven regimens. Proactiv is Alchemee's flagship brand, America's #1 acne routine, and has been used and trusted by millions around the world. Proacitv has been recognized with more than 40 awards and honors from the beauty and health industry.

