The Professional Bowlers Association Announces Inaugural PBA All-Star Weekend

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) announces the debut of its inaugural All-Star Weekend; a three-day event that will captivate sports fans across the country. The debut of this first-of-its-kind, weekend-long event further demonstrates the organization's goal to employ new and exciting initiatives for fans and players alike, such as with the announcement of the PBA Elite League season expansion.

PBA All-Star Weekend brings together PBA legends, all-star bowlers and some of NASCAR’s top talent for a weekend of invigorating shows and competitions

Taking place live from March 6-8 at Phoenix's iconic Phoenix Raceway, PBA All-Star Weekend promises to be a mid-season landmark event for the PBA. It is a true collaboration between the PBA, Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA), NASCAR and GoBowling – a proud sponsor of Phoenix Raceway and the PBA.

"The first-ever PBA All-Star Weekend will be a groundbreaking moment in bowling history," said PBA Commissioner Tom Clark. "The weekend promises to be a celebration of skill, tradition and innovation, bringing together the PBA's best bowlers, iconic legends and some of NASCAR's top talent for a showcase of all that makes bowling great."

"This is just another example of how together we are growing the partnership between NASCAR and bowling by reaching and unifying two passionate fan bases," said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. "In addition to the GoBowling PBA NASCAR Invitational, we are expanding by adding two PBA All-Star events to round out the weekend with three, engaging and entertaining nationally televised sporting events."

In addition to fans having the opportunity to attend PBA All-Star Weekend events in-person March 6-8, the weekend comprises of three televised shows airing March 15-17 on either FS1 or FOX – highlighting the talent, legacy and charisma of the PBA and its network of athletes:

PBA ALL-STAR SKILLS SHOWDOWN : Airing March 15 at 6 pm ET on FS1, this thrilling event displays the unique talents of the PBA's finest athletes. Three teams of professional bowlers, including Kyle Troup , Packy Hanrahan , EJ Tackett and more, will represent top bowling product manufacturers, such as Storm, Brunswick and Motiv as they showcase their striking prowess, spare-shooting expertise and trick-shot creativity.





: Airing at on FS1, this thrilling event displays the unique talents of the PBA's finest athletes. Three teams of professional bowlers, including , , EJ Tackett and more, will represent top bowling product manufacturers, such as Storm, Brunswick and Motiv as they showcase their striking prowess, spare-shooting expertise and trick-shot creativity. PBA LEGACY CUP: LEGENDS AND RISING STARS: Hall of Famers and future superstars take center stage in the Legacy Cup on March 16 at 1pm ET on FS1. The PBA's past, present and future collide for this event as legendary bowlers Pete Weber , Norm Duke , Parker Bohn III and Walter Ray Williams Jr. join forces with rising stars like Cortez Schenck and Anthony Neuer - with four PBA All-Stars determined by a fan vote. To close the night, legends and today's stars will go head-to-head in a shoot-out competition with added special guest, PBA Hall of Famer Mike Aulby .



Voting for the PBA All-Star representatives is live now at https://www.pba.com/all-star-weekend and will remain open through Feb. 27 . Fans can each vote for one PBA Tour player in the top 10 on the 2024 PBA Tour points list as of the conclusion of the PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic. The four players with the highest number of votes will compete in the PBA Legacy Cup.





Hall of Famers and future superstars take center stage in the Legacy Cup on at on FS1. The PBA's past, present and future collide for this event as legendary bowlers , , and join forces with rising stars like and - with four PBA All-Stars determined by a fan vote. To close the night, legends and today's stars will go head-to-head in a shoot-out competition with added special guest, PBA Hall of Famer . Voting for the PBA All-Star representatives is live now at and will remain open through . Fans can each vote for one PBA Tour player in the top 10 on the 2024 PBA Tour as of the conclusion of the PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic. The four players with the highest number of votes will compete in the PBA Legacy Cup. GOBOWLING PBA NASCAR INVITATIONAL: All-Star Weekend concludes March 17 at 1pm ET on FOX with the PBA/NASCAR Doubles event. This event features four doubles teams, each pairing one PBA or PWBA player with one NASCAR driver, who will compete in a bracket-style tournament. Defending champions Kyle Troup and Aric Almirola will face off against competitors like the PBA's Darren Tang , NASCAR's Chase Briscoe and the PWBA's Daria Pajak and Lindsay Boomershine . Additionally, the event features a special "Checkered Flag Clash," where NASCAR talent will compete in a single-elimination format.

For more information about how to attend these events live in-person, visit www.phoenixraceway.com/gobowling . Please also visit https://www.pba.com/ or follow the PBA Tour on Instagram @pbatour to stay up to date on the latest PBA Tour news and upcoming events.

About the PBA:

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments, including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour and PBA50 Tour. The PBA has launched a certification program titled, The PBA League Bowler Certification program. This program provides league bowlers access to statistics, digital awards, rules and regulations, and new tournaments, including The PBA LBC National Championships. Other PBA membership programs include PBA Pinsiders, a membership program for the sport's most enthusiastic fans and PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 that has grown exponentially in the past two years. For more information, please visit PBA.com .

About Phoenix Raceway:

Home to NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2024, the spring event weekend, March 8-10, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway and features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 8-10. During the action-packed, three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/ .

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Strike Ten Entertainment and GoBowling.com:

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Strike Ten Entertainment is the centralized sponsor-activation and casual bowling marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus (IBC) which includes the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). Strike Ten Entertainment serves the entire IBC by coordinating the sponsorship sales and casual bowling marketing initiatives. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling consumers and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. Consumers visit GoBowling.com every day to find bowling centers in their communities, learn new tips and techniques to improve their game, and to access bowling promotions available at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country. For additional information please visit www.STEMarketing.com or call 1-817-385-8444.

