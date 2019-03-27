The Professional Fighters League Appoints MWWPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR has been selected as the public relations agency of record for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA as a true sports league, with a regular season, playoffs and championship. The PFL signing marks the latest addition to MWWPR's burgeoning Sports & Entertainment practice, launched in February 2018. Other clients on the group's roster include The Alliance of American Football, FanDuel, The Kentucky Derby, and more.

As AOR, MWWPR will develop and execute a communications campaign designed to highlight and amplify the league's incredible growth and innovative approach to MMA, building awareness among fans, influencers and media. Additionally, MWWPR will focus on enhancing the profiles of PFL fighters on their journey to the 2019 PFL Championship on New Year's Eve and inserting the PFL into culturally relevant conversations.

"The Professional Fighters League is an innovator and disruptor in a sport that is followed by millions of fans around the world," said Bret Werner, President of MWWPR. "How the PFL is changing the game for fighters and fans while filling a void in the growing MMA category is an incredible story to amplify its positioning as a credible competitor."

"The PFL was created to grow the sport of MMA and service over 300 million passionate, loyal and engaged MMA fans around the world a truly differentiated experience that will elevate the game," said Peter Murray, CEO, Professional Fighters League. "The response from the MMA community – fans, fighters, business partners – has been tremendous. In 2019, we were seeking a strategic and nimble PR partner with an understanding of the sports space and experience working with an early stage, high-growth venture company, to guide us through an exciting period of accelerated growth. MWWPR was the perfect fit, and together we look forward to introducing the PFL to a larger audience."

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a regular season, playoffs, and championship. PFL's differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth in 2018 for the league. PFL 2019 and 2020 Seasons will be presented live on primarily Thursday nights, primetime on either ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes or ESPN+.

The PFL Season features elite MMA athletes across multiple weight classes, including the first-ever 155-pound women's division, with each fighting twice during the PFL Regular Season in May, June, July, and August. The top eight fighters in each weight class advance to the single-elimination PFL Playoffs in October, where fighters must fight twice and win twice in the same night to advance to the finals. The PFL Championship is New Year's Eve exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Winners of each title bout will be crowned PFL World Champion of their respective weight class and earn $1 million. Additionally, fans will be delivered next-gen stats never before seen in MMA through the PFL's proprietary SmartCage™ platform and Cagenomics™ technology.

PFL is backed by an investor group of sports, media, entertainment, and business titans. For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@ProFightLeague) and Facebook (/ProFightLeague).

About MWWPR

Thirty-two-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most. With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR

