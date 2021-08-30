The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) Partners With Opendorse To Help Build Its Members Brands

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has partnered with Opendorse to provide its registered members with access to essential brand building tools and exclusive athlete endorsement industry programs. Opendorse is an industry-leading marketing company that is focused on helping athletes and their supporters understand, build, protect, and monetize their brand value.

"Since the launch of the PTPA a year ago, we have created a foundation for a successful player organization," said PTPA Co-Founder Vasek Pospisil "We remain committed to creating fairness in the business of tennis and providing players resources and services they need. The partnership with Opendorse is yet another step in the right direction."

PTPA Co-Founder, Novak Djokovic added, "One of the PTPA pillars is to help players grow, protect and capitalize on their brands. The partnership with Opendorse will provide our members with free resources to help increase their opportunities for success."

Through the strategic partnership with Opendorse, PTPA members will have access to a revolutionary suite of business development offerings, including Opendorse Ready, Opendorse Social, and Opendorse Deals. Athletes who need to build a social media presence will start with Opendorse Ready, which provides guidance to athletes who desire greater engagement with their followers. Opendorse Social is a platform designed to help individuals find and establish their fan base using their own Getty images. Opendorse Deals is a workspace where sponsors and athletes come to connect and develop mutually beneficial business relationships.

"We are honored to be partners with the PTPA, an association that prides itself with putting players first," said Opendorse CEO, Blake Lawrence. "We share the PTPA's core values of equity and opportunity and are thrilled to bring our insights and expertise to PTPA members throughout the world."

"The PTPA partnership with Opendorse creates unique opportunities for PTPA members to have access to their Getty images, training on how to use those images to build their brands, a platform that will continually provide them content, and direct access to potential sponsors," said PTPA Executive Director, Adam Larry. "We are excited to offer our members free and turnkey access at the touch of a button to help them increase their value on and off the court, and the resources behind the scenes to help them use these tools most effectively."

About Opendorse

Opendorse is the sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. Today more than 50,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to understand, build, protect, and monetize their brands with support from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands. From All-Americans to All-Pros – when athletes connect with their organizations, brands, or fans – they do it with Opendorse.

About the Professional Tennis Players Association

Created by the players, for the players, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) is an integrated association for professional tennis players. Founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic in 2020, the PTPA is a not-for-profit corporation based in Canada that addresses player challenges and influences fair change within the business of professional tennis. www.PTPAPlayers.com.

