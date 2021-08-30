The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) To Debut Courtside Curriculum™ Program Led By Global Experts

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) will launch Courtside Curriculum™ in November 2021. The PTPA member benefit will offer women and men players personal and professional development provided by leading global experts in business and finance, communications and branding, relationship wellness, mental health, and women's leadership.

Courtside Curriculum™ has been engineered to address the specific needs of professional tennis players. It is aligned with the movement's mandate to provide resources and services to professional tennis players while working to create transparency and fairness throughout decision-making in professional tennis.

"The PTPA has been working diligently to assess professional and personal training models that would best benefit our members," stated PTPA Co-Founder Vasek Pospisil.

PTPA Co-Founder, Novak Djokovic added, "We are thankful to our team and advisors for helping us to launch the initial PTPA curriculum across multiple verticals. We look forward to adding topics to the Courtside Curriculum™ in the coming months to best meet the needs of our members."

The program will debut in November of this year, featuring the following topics and experts:

WEBINAR PROGRAM

Bill Ackman will lead a webinar for PTPA members on Investing for Life after Tennis and How to Enter the Business World.

Mr. Ackman, the well-known investor, philanthropist, passionate tennis player and fan brings 30 years of investment and business experience to the PTPA as the Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (PSCM). Mr. Ackman takes an activist approach to investing by buying large stakes in large, publicly traded growth companies during periods when they have underperformed their potential and working with them to maximize their long-term potential.

In 2006, he founded the Pershing Square Foundation which has made grants and investments of more than $500 million to support exceptional leaders and innovative organizations that tackle important societal issues and deliver scalable impact around the world. Learn More

Rebecca MacDonald will lead a webinar series for PTPA women members on How to Differentiate Yourself, How to Go from Good to Best in Class, and Is It Possible to Find Balance?

A trailblazer and fierce supporter of women in business, Ms. MacDonald was voted Profit Magazine's top Canadian Woman Entrepreneur six years in a row. Ms. MacDonald is a founder of Just Energy Group Inc., a Toronto-based independent marketer of deregulated gas and electricity. MacDonald served the organization as president and chief executive officer prior to becoming its executive chair in 2007. MacDonald took the company public in 2001 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:JE) on January 30, 2012. Learn More

Anton Rabie will lead a webinar series on Entrepreneurship and Building Success. Alongside other industry leaders he will also lead a two-part webinar series on Embracing an Open Mindset and The Art of Sponsorship.

Mr. Rabie is the CEO and founder of Spin Master, a global leader in children's entertainment. Renowned for innovation and pushing the boundaries of play, Spin Master comprises of three creative centers including toys, entertainment and digital games and is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Hatchimals, Toca Boca and other popular play experiences. Rabie's entrepreneurial mindset and resiliency were instrumental in Spin Master's success, helping to create a culture of risk-taking and acceptance of failure. An out-of-the-box thinker, he is obsessed with continuous learning and embracing an open mindset. Learn More

Carrie Gerlach Cecil will lead a webinar series on Becoming Press Conference Worthy, Giving the Quotable Interview and Developing your Inner Public Speaker.

Ms. Cecil is the CEO of ANACHEL, a preeminent leader in marketing, digital and strategic communications. She has pioneered problem-solving services to increase brand integrity and mitigate risk for her clients for over two decades. A well-known speaker and author, Ms. Cecil is a trusted brand and reputation gatekeeper who confidentially directs her clients on how to navigate the narratives when it matters most. She has developed close working relationships with some of America's top law firms, energy corporations, political candidates, CEOs and professional and collegiate sports stakeholders to create proactive reputation tactics in lockstep with legal and brand strategies. Ms. Cecil began her career with the Honorable Senator John McCain. Learn More

ONLINE AND ON DEMAND

The Courtside Curriculum™ program will feature on-demand online program access through Opendorse to brand consultant and best-selling author Jeremy Darlow's suite of athlete education and development resources. It will also offer Darlow's live education sessions and the Darlow Rules online course. The programs empower players with industry-proven assessment, education, and performance tools to understand, build, and protect their personal brands. Added programming will equip players with custom brand value assessments and on-demand access to the Name, Image and Likeness Masterclass, an education series featuring experts on brand building, monetization, and financial literacy from leading brands including but not limited to Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Team Altemus and Overtime.

IN PERSON WORKSHOPS

The PTPA will continue to assess and monitor the health and welfare risks to players from COVID-19 prior to offering in-person workshops to their members.

The establishment of the Courtside Curriculum™ program illustrates the forward progression of the PTPA movement. The integrated association continues to work to facilitate a fair and sustainable competitive environment for tennis players today, and for generations to come.

About the Professional Tennis Players Association

Created by the players for the players, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) is an integrated association for professional tennis players. Founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic in 2020, the PTPA is a not-for-profit corporation based in Canada that addresses player challenges and influences fair change within the business of professional tennis. www.PTPAPlayers.com.

