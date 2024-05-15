The Program on Extremism at The George Washington University Welcomes New Head of Terrorism Research

Experienced Counterterrorism Expert and Former FBI Agent Lara Burns Joins GWU's Program on Extremism to Advance Global Security Research and Education

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Program on Extremism at The George Washington University is proud to announce the appointment of Lara Burns as Head of Terrorism Research. Bringing over two decades of expertise in international terrorism, risk management, and law enforcement, Lara will contribute significantly to the Program's research and educational initiatives.

Lara Burns comes to the Program on Extremism after an illustrious career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where she served as a Supervisory Special Agent. Over her 23 years with the FBI, she notably directed the International Terrorism Program in the agency's 12th largest field division, received the FBI Director's Medal of Excellence and the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award for her impact on international terrorism. Her tenure included managing the United States v. Holy Land Foundation, a charity funneling funds to Hamas and the largest terrorism financing prosecution in the history of the Department of Justice.

Experienced Counterterrorism Expert and Former FBI Agent Lara Burns Joins GWU's Program on Extremism Post this

"Lara's exceptional track record in handling complex terrorism cases and her profound understanding of international security dynamics make her a stellar addition to our team," said Dr. Lorenzo Vidino, Director of the Program on Extremism. "Her insights will be invaluable in expanding our efforts to study and counter extremist threats."

In addition to her investigative prowess, Lara has been a leading educator in her field, instructing both domestic and international law enforcement personnel on critical issues including interview and interrogation Techniques, terrorism financing, and money laundering.

Reflecting on her new role, Burns stated, "Joining the Program on Extremism at George Washington University offers an exciting opportunity to apply my experience in a new context. I am eager to contribute to the understanding of terrorism and extremism in today's complex global environment. My goal is to help develop strategies that not only address current security challenges but also strengthen our collective resilience against future threats."

Lara's commitment to fostering educational initiatives and her extensive field experience will support the Program on Extremism's mission to provide in-depth analysis of terrorism and extremist ideologies. Her role will involve leading research projects, engaging with policymakers and the public, and mentoring the next generation of scholars in the field.

For further information please contact the Program on Extremism at George Washington University:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (202) 994-9056

About The Program on Extremism at George Washington University:

The George Washington University Program on Extremism is a leading academic initiative housed within the George Washington University. The program aims to provide analysis of and solutions to contemporary issues of extremism and terrorism. For more information visit: https://extremism.gwu.edu/

SOURCE The George Washington University