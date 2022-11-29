The Progressive Lenses Market to Record USD 39 Billion in the Next 5 Years, Doctor-Directed Process to Boost the Market Sales - Arizton

Nov 29, 2022, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the progressive lenses market will grow at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2022-2027. The demand for eye care products is continually increasing with the growing prevalence of visual dysfunctions in developed and developing countries.
Earlier, the acceptance and demand for progressive lenses were majorly concentrated in developed countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and China are witnessing a high demand for progressive lenses due to the expanding target population with refractive error, visual impairment eye disorders, and aggressive retail optical stores marketing campaigns.
Progressive lenses are complex multifocal lenses that require complex measurements. Therefore, patients prefer direct-to-doctor communication to place direct orders for progressive lenses through online channels. However, every eyewear segment is vastly increasing its sales through e-commerce platforms. The integration of virtual showrooming with online platforms allows users to try products online and redefines the shopping experience. Also, virtual "try-before-you-buy" experiences enable eyewear specialists to offer traditional in-store retail experiences online and reduce the frequency of returns. Similar options can also be given through 3D images and mimicking the showroom online. Research-online-purchase-offline and research-offline-purchase-online are other emerging trends wherein there has been an impeccable integration between online and offline channels to offer maximum convenience to consumers.
Most vendors started using the doctor-directed process to increase the sales of their progressive lenses in the global market. This doctor-directed process has proved to be a tremendous success for opticians that specialize in selling progressive lenses.
Progressive Lenses Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 39 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 30 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
4.37 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Material, Applications, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, The US, Canada, Germany, France, The U.K., Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Market Dynamics
Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses, Increasing Usage of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses, Paradigm Shift Towards Premium Priced and Cosmetic Lenses, Technological Advancements in the Contact Lenses, Increasing Product Launches, and Growing Target Population
Competitive Landscape
The business overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities
Companies Profiled in the Report
ZEISS, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA, Shamir, BBGR, Fielmann, Indo Optical SLU, JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL, Leica Eyecare, Nikon Optical, Optimum R.X. Group, Optiswiss, optoVision, Prime Lenses, Rodenstock, RUPP & HUBRACH GLASSES, Seiko Optical Products, Shanghai Conant Optics, Signet Armorlite, Tokai Optical, Vision Ease, Yash Optics and Lens, Younger Optics
Page number
321
Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3563
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request for free sample report now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3563
Evolution of 3D-printed Progressive Lenses
In recent years, 3D printing is changing the way eyewear is designed and manufactured. 3D Printing is revolutionizing several industries, including the global progressive lenses market. Also, 3D printing technology has opened new avenues for eyewear manufacturers that offer progressive lenses. Printing technology is a unique platform for manufacturers of progressive lenses to increase their production volume. Moreover, 3D technology enables manufacturers to eliminate 30+ conventional processes to manufacture more efficient and customized products.
3D printing technology can also be used to create overly complex structures and, in some cases, designs that would have been unattainable without 3D printing due to limitations associated with conventional manufacturing processes. This technology is increasingly being used in the eyewear industry to produce 3D-printed eyewear. It opens a wide range of possibilities for creating completely 3D-printed eyewear frames.
Vendors also look forward to establishing new subsidiaries and signing distribution/sales partnerships with regional vendors and M&As to enhance their geographical footprint and global customer base. One of the most significant mergers witnessed in the vision care industry recently was the merger of two major vendors, Luxottica and Essilor. Together, these two companies formed EssilorLuxottica and increased their market share significantly. Brand identity determines initial and repeated customer purchases in developed markets. Vendors often resort to building a strong brand portfolio that is deeply connected to users. This is one of the reasons for the surge in collaborations between conventional eyeglass manufacturers and fashion houses to launch co-branded offerings. Further, there has been increased strategic cooperation between these players to achieve a more comprehensive geographical presence or strengthen their product and customer portfolios.
Key Vendors Profiled in the Report
- ZEISS
- EssilorLuxottica
- HOYA
- Shamir
- BBGR
- Fielmann
- Indo Optical SLU
- JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL
- Leica Eyecare
- Nikon Optical
- Optimum R.X. Group
- Optiswiss
- optoVision
- Prime Lenses
- Rodenstock
- RUPP & HUBRACH GLASSES
- Seiko Optical Products
- Shanghai Conant Optics
- Signet Armorlite
- Tokai Optical
- Vision Ease
- Yash Optics and Lens
- Younger Optics
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Material
- Polycarbonate
- Plastic
- Others
Applications
- Myopia
- Presbyopia
- Hyperopia
- Astigmatism
Age Group
- 60 & Above
- 30 To 60
- Below 30
Distribution Channel
- Optical Retail Stores
- Eye Care Clinics
- Hospitals
- Online Stores
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download the free Sample Report.
DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT IN APAC REGION TO BOOST THE PROGRESSIVE LENSES MARKET DEMAND.
Europe dominates the global progressive lenses market with a market share of around 30.70%. In the European region, there has been a significant increase in presbyopia patients requiring lens correction or treatment, and it is estimated to grow during the forecast period. The awareness among ophthalmologists in Europe is lower compared to the market like the United States. Increasing awareness regarding new products and advancements will increase the adoption of progressive lenses in the region.
The APAC region is the 2nd largest market in the global progressive lenses market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97%. The region is witnessing rapid growth in the aging population. The population above 65 years is set to increase by more than two-fold, from 547 million in 2016 to nearly 1.3 billion by 2050. Such a demographic shift will accompany a high demand for progressive lenses.
North America ranks third in the global progressive lenses market. North America has the presence of all major vendors in the market. A few vendors also maintain their company-operated retail stores in this region to sustain their presence and increase their profitability. For instance, EssilorLuxottica, one of the key vendors in the global progressive lenses market, operates retail stores under LensCrafters and Pearle Vision in North America.
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
CHECK OUT TOP-SELLING RELATED REPORTS:
Ophthalmoscopes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global ophthalmoscopes market is expected to reach USD 73.90 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.69%. Rising awareness among the patient population with increasing eye care services in developed countries and eye disorders prevalence & surgical procedures are some growth enablers in the ophthalmoscopes market.
Ophthalmic Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The ophthalmic implants market size was valued at USD 4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2027. The market is driven by an increase in the frequency of ophthalmic diseases and a steady rise in the geriatric population, who are more sensitive to eye ailments. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for ocular devices will help large companies to generate significant revenue in the ocular implant market.
Disposable Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global disposable contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2022 to 2027. The demand for vision care products in the global disposable contact lens market will increase due to the rising emphasis on aesthetic appearance and the acceptance of colored contact lenses in the fashion industry. They are now simpler to use because disposable contact lenses require less upkeep and cleaning. These factors include new fashion trends, pollution, different levels of usage intensity, alluring pricing points, buyback cries, and the introduction of new product portfolios with value-added products.
Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global contact lenses market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.19 billion in 2021. Contact lenses commonly treat refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. They are also often worn for additional reasons, such as aesthetic or cosmetic enhancement, to improve peripheral vision, or to achieve spectacle independence. The global contact lens market is segmented on material, application, design, usage, and distribution channel.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
4.3.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
4.3.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
4.3.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 EVOLUTION OF 3D-PRINTED PROGRESSIVE LENSES
9.2 ADVANCES IN PROGRESSIVE LENS TECHNOLOGIES
9.3 FOCUS ON OMNICHANNEL DISTRIBUTION APPROACH
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 HIGH PREVALENCE OF REFRACTIVE ERRORS
10.2 RISE IN EXPOSURE TO DIGITAL CONTENT & CVS
10.3 PUBLIC AND PRIVATE INITIATIVES TO INCREASE VISION CARE AWARENESS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 LIMITATIONS OF PROGRESSIVE LENSES
11.2 RISE IN LASIK PROCEDURES FOR VISION CORRECTION
11.3 EMERGENCE OF SMART CONTACT LENSES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS
12.2.2 MATERIAL SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.2.3 APPLICATIONS SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.2.4 AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.2.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 MATERIAL
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 POLYCARBONATE
13.3.3 POLYCARBONATE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 PLASTIC
13.5 OTHERS
14 APPLICATION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 MYOPIA
14.4 PRESBYOPIA
14.4.3 PRESBYOPIA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 HYPEROPIA
14.5.3 HYPEROPIA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 ASTIGMATISM
14.6.3 ASTIGMATISM SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15 AGE GROUP
15.3 60 & ABOVE
15.3.3 60 & ABOVE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 30 TO 60
15.4.3 30 TO 60 SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 BELOW 30
15.5.3 BELOW 30 SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 OPTICAL RETAIL STORES
16.3.3 OPTICAL RETAIL STORES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 EYECARE CLINICS
16.4.3 EYECARE CLINICS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 HOSPITALS
16.5.3 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
16.6 ONLINE STORES
16.6.3 ONLINE STORES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 EUROPE
18.3 KEY COUNTRIES
18.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.3 KEY COUNTRIES
19.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.3 KEY COUNTRIES
20.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.3 KEY COUNTRIES
21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.3 KEY COUNTRIES
22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23.2.1 ZEISS
23.2.2 ESSILORLUXOTTICA
23.2.3 HOYA
23.2.4 SHAMIR
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 ZEISS
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 ESSILORLUXOTTICA
24.3 HOYA
24.4 SHAMIR
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 BBGR
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 FIELMANN
25.3 INDO OPTICAL SLU
25.4 JIANGSU HONGCHEN OPTICAL
25.5 LEICA EYECARE
25.6 NIKON OPTICAL
25.7 OPTIMUM RX GROUP
25.8 OPTISWISS
25.9 OPTOVISION
25.10 PRIME LENSES
25.11 RODENSTOCK
25.12 RUPP & HUBRACH GLASSES
25.13 SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS
25.14 SHANGHAI CONANT OPTICS
25.15 SIGNET ARMORLITE
25.16 TOKAI OPTICAL
25.17 VISION EASE
25.18 YASH OPTICS AND LENS
25.19 YOUNGER OPTICS
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY MATERIAL
27.1.1 EUROPE BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
27.1.2 APAC BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
27.1.3 NORTH AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION
27.2 MARKET BY APPLICATION
27.2.1 EUROPE BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.2 APAC BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.3 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION
27.3 MARKET BY AGE GROUP
27.3.1 EUROPE BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.3.2 APAC BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.3.3 NORTH AMERICA BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.3.5 LATIN AMERICA BY AGE GROUP SEGMENTATION
27.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.4.1 EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
27.4.2 APAC BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
27.4.3 NORTH AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.1 POLYCARBONATE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.2 PLASTIC SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.3 OTHERS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.4 MYOPIA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.5 PRESBYOPIA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.6 HYPEROPIA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.7 ASTIGMATISM SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.8 60 & ABOVE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.9 30 TO 60 SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.10 BELOW 30 SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.11 OPTICAL RETAIL STORES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.12 EYE CARE CLINICS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.13 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
27.5.14 ONLINE STORES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
