The proliferation of e-commerce is expected to proliferate the e-commerce fulfillment services market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market was valued at more than USD 85 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Service Type (Bundling Fulfillment Services, Shipment Fulfillment Services, Warehousing and Storage Fulfillment Services, and Others); Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Food and Beverages, and Others); Region/Country.

The E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market. The E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The e-commerce fulfillment services market demand is increasing at a significant rate over the years and is expected to witness influential growth during the forecasted period as well. Factors such as the proliferation of e-commerce, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, developments in the e-commerce and electronics industry, and rising disposable income are positively influencing the e-commerce fulfillment services market.

The global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on service type, the shipment segment captured a significant share of the e-commerce fulfillment services market in 2020 and is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the trade relaxation policies and cross-border shipment agreements between countries. For instance, India and Australia signed the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (AI-CECA) in April 2022 , the aim of this agreement is to improve the trade between the two countries which stood at USD 24.3 Bn in 2020 .

. Based on the application, Consumer electronics accounted for a commendable share of the e-commerce fulfillment services market in 2020 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics coupled with the need for careful handling of fragile electronics products and gadgets.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for a prominent share of the global e-commerce fulfillment services market and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising internet penetration rate and growing demand for consumer electronics in the region. In addition, the rapidly growing e-commerce industry is playing a significant role in the growth of this market in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Amazon.com Inc.

eFulfillment Service Inc.

Ingram Micro Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Red Stag Fulfillment LLC

ShipBob Inc.

Shipfusion Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

Nolan Transportation Group LLC.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

Which factors are influencing the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

What are the demanding global regions of the E-Commerce Fulfillment Services market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market size 2020 USD 85 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., eFulfillment Service Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Rakuten Inc., Red Stag Fulfillment LLC, ShipBob Inc., Shipfusion Inc., FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service of America Inc., and Nolan Transportation Group LLC. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Service Type; By Application; By Region/Country

