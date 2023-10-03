THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO CANADA; OPENS NEW BRANCH IN TORONTO

News provided by

The ProLift Rigging Company

03 Oct, 2023, 16:11 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of industrial installations and relocations, announced today, the launch of a new operation in Brampton, Ontario—serving the greater Toronto-Hamilton area.

Toronto is the 12th full-service branch for ProLift and the first located outside of the United States. Based at 96 Inspire Blvd, Brampton, ON L6R 3Y2, ProLift Toronto is a full-service location featuring 160,000 square feet of secure, indoor storage, a complete collection of heavy lifting equipment, and a fleet of state-of-the-art machinery. ProLift Toronto specializes in machinery moving, warehousing, last mile hauling, project management, plant relocations and project buffering.

"Today marks a significant chapter in The Pro-Lift Story," commented Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProLift Rigging, "We are now an international company, uniquely positioned to provide our clients with industrial construction services in yet another important market—further increasing the value we bring as a supplier and a partner."

Pro-Lift Toronto is staffed by a team of experienced riggers and machine operators managed by crane and rigging industry veteran Matt Rix. Rix joined The ProLift Rigging Company earlier this year specifically to oversee the development of international markets.

"While the launch of our Toronto branch is certainly an exciting event, it is just the beginning," said Matt Rix, Branch Manager & Head of International Development for the ProLift Rigging Company, "Based upon the success of this endeavor, we will be looking to quickly expand into other locations throughout the Canadian market—we have a wonderful product and offer a full portfolio of unique solutions for clients with projects based inside and outside of Canada."

ProLift Rigging Toronto is currently open for business and accepting requests for project bids, transportation services, and industrial storage.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
The ProLift Rigging Company
Jake Shepich
630-337-1059
[email protected] 

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company

