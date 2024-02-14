THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY EXPANDS TEXAS OPERATIONS WITH NEW BRANCH SERVING AUSTIN

News provided by

The ProLift Rigging Company

14 Feb, 2024, 15:37 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, the launch of a new branch in Texas, serving The Greater Austin-San Antonio Metropolitan Region and its surrounding areas.

Located at 1305 Opportunity Blvd, San Marcos, TX, the new establishment features a comprehensive office and operations facility spanning 228,000 square feet for secure indoor storage.

Continue Reading
The new ProLift Austin location is located at 1305 Opportunity Blvd, San Marcos, TX and features 228,000 square feet of secure indoor storage.
The new ProLift Austin location is located at 1305 Opportunity Blvd, San Marcos, TX and features 228,000 square feet of secure indoor storage.

ProLift Austin offers a complete portfolio of industrial services, encompassing project management, engineering, heavy lifting equipment, conventional crane and rigging solutions, machinery relocation, heavy-haul transportation, and warehousing.

Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, remarked, "The Austin region stands out as one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States. Our latest branch enables ProLift to offer enhanced support for significant Texas-based ventures and expand our capabilities to aid clients within this rapidly expanding market."

The inauguration of ProLift Austin marks the third branch established in The Lone Star State, paving the way for ProLift to ramp up capacity seamlessly to execute more complex projects, leveraging support from its Dallas/Fort Worth and Odessa locations.

Andrew Baum, Branch Manager DFW/Austin, expressed, "We are enthusiastic about delivering results that bolster our clients' success as we foster our relationships in Texas."

ProLift Rigging Austin is presently operational, receiving project bid requests, transportation service inquiries, and industrial storage demands.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering.  Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
The ProLift Rigging Company
Jake Shepich
630-337-1059
jshepich@proliftrigging.com

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company

Also from this source

THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO CANADA; OPENS NEW BRANCH IN TORONTO

THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO CANADA; OPENS NEW BRANCH IN TORONTO

The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of industrial installations and relocations, announced today, the launch of a new operation in...
THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY NAMES TAYLOR NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY NAMES TAYLOR NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, that it has promoted its Vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.