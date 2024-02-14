THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY EXPANDS TEXAS OPERATIONS WITH NEW BRANCH SERVING AUSTIN

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, the launch of a new branch in Texas, serving The Greater Austin-San Antonio Metropolitan Region and its surrounding areas.

Located at 1305 Opportunity Blvd, San Marcos, TX, the new establishment features a comprehensive office and operations facility spanning 228,000 square feet for secure indoor storage.

"The new Austin Branch enables ProLift to offer enhanced support for clients within this rapidly expanding market." Post this The new ProLift Austin location is located at 1305 Opportunity Blvd, San Marcos, TX and features 228,000 square feet of secure indoor storage.

ProLift Austin offers a complete portfolio of industrial services, encompassing project management, engineering, heavy lifting equipment, conventional crane and rigging solutions, machinery relocation, heavy-haul transportation, and warehousing.

Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, remarked, "The Austin region stands out as one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States. Our latest branch enables ProLift to offer enhanced support for significant Texas-based ventures and expand our capabilities to aid clients within this rapidly expanding market."

The inauguration of ProLift Austin marks the third branch established in The Lone Star State, paving the way for ProLift to ramp up capacity seamlessly to execute more complex projects, leveraging support from its Dallas/Fort Worth and Odessa locations.

Andrew Baum, Branch Manager DFW/Austin, expressed, "We are enthusiastic about delivering results that bolster our clients' success as we foster our relationships in Texas."

ProLift Rigging Austin is presently operational, receiving project bid requests, transportation service inquiries, and industrial storage demands.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

The ProLift Rigging Company

Jake Shepich

630-337-1059

jshepich@proliftrigging.com

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company