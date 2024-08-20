THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY LAUNCHES NEW HUB BRANCH IN ATLANTA

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, the official launch of a new hub operation in Georgia serving The Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Region and the surrounding areas.

ProLift Rigging Atlanta is located at 797 Douglas Hills Rd in Lithia Springs, GA.

Based at 797 Douglas Hills Rd in Lithia Springs, ProLift Atlanta is a full-service location featuring 155,000 square feet of secure, indoor space for storage, buffering, and integration. ProLift Rigging Atlanta also maintains a diverse collection of specialized heavy lifting equipment including cranes of multiple capacities, gantry systems, forklifts, versa lifts, hydraulic jacks and below the hook engineered rigging systems.

ProLift Atlanta provides a full portfolio of industrial services including traditional crane and heavy rigging, machinery moving, heavy-haul over the road transport and secured indoor/outdoor storage.

"Atlanta is a key addition our national branch network," commented Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, "Our new location will allow ProLift the opportunity to provide strategic and scalable support for our national clients as well as the ability to assist with local, Georgia-based projects."

The Atlanta location marks the thirteenth full-service branch in ProLift's North American Network. As a hub branch, the Atlanta location features field crews and equipment that can be dispatched to handle projects in South Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Atlanta also hosts ProLift's team of regional project managers and engineers.

"Even prior to our official opening, we have gained tremendous traction and support in the region," said Johnathan Culver, Branch Manager of The ProLift Rigging Company in Atlanta, "We have already worked on some very interesting projects and have pending bids for even more work. We are excited to bring ProLift's reputation for service and predictable outcomes to the Atlanta area."

ProLift Rigging Atlanta is currently open for business and accepting requests for project bids, transportation services, and industrial storage.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

